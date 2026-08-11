LAUGH FACTORY COLLABORATES WITH AMERICA'S GOT TALENT TO DISCOVER STARS OF THE FUTURE IN SPECIAL SHOW TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory collaborated with America's Got Talent to help nurture young artists in a special callback —starring Howie Mandel and Nikki Glaser judging on the Laugh Factory Hollywood stage.

"For nearly five decades, Laugh Factory has been a place where comedians come to be discovered, take chances and become great," said Laugh Factory President David Fuhrer. "Having Howie and Nikki working with these talented young artists continues that legacy for a new generation."

"For five decades, Laugh Factory has been a place where comedians come to be discovered, take chances and become great." Post this Shown from left are Howie Mandel and Nikki Glaser and America’s Got Talent contestants Nene Royal, Naimana & Danielle, Cris Sosa, Rynia Kando, Daniel Alvarez and Bird & Byron.

One of the emerging stars from this season's AGT is Nene Royal, a 16-year-old musician from Phuket, Thailand. She rocked the Laugh Factory stage with her high-energy rendition of Def Leppard's "Hysteria" and has amassed more than a billion views on social media platforms. Here are links to her performance:

https://fb.watch/IUp_Ucf5VS/?mibextid=wwXIfr&fs=e

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbxzWpjw_xO/

The episode filmed at the Laugh Factory that will be broadcast tonight is part of AGT's new Judges' Callbacks shows, in which the judges move into venues tailored to their individual areas of expertise. At the Laugh Factory, Mandel and Glaser evaluated the remaining performers and made the difficult decisions about which acts will advance to the live shows.

"Howie and Nikki have first-hand knowledge of what it feels like to perform on the Laugh Factory stage, because they have both brought joy and laughter to audiences here many times," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "We truly enjoyed working with them as they encouraged these talented young artists."

About Laugh Factory:

Since opening its doors in Hollywood in 1979, the Laugh Factory has become one of the world's most recognized comedy institutions. Today it operates clubs in Hollywood, Long Beach, Chicago, Las Vegas, Reno, Covina and San Diego. For more information, visit laughfactory.com.

Contact: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY