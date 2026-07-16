LAUGH FACTORY COMEDY CAMP'S 40th ANNIVERSARY GRADUATION ON JULY 18TH ALSO SPOTLIGHTS TIFFANY HADDISH

Laugh Factory's Comedy Camp has helped more than 2,500 at-risk youth break barriers and build self-confidence. Post this

Over four decades, Comedy Camp has helped more than 2,500 at-risk youth break barriers and build the self-confidence necessary to do public speaking.

Tiffany Haddish participated in Laugh Factory's Comedy Camp as an at-risk teen. Last week she was at Comedy Camp, giving advice and confidence to the kids—and even helping serve them lunch.

Tiffany Haddish's comedic journey started at Comedy Camp when she was a teenage foster youth. Today she mentors and supports at-risk youth through her She Ready Foundation. In contrast to the black plastic garbage bags foster kids are provided to move their possessions when they turn 18, Tiffany's foundation has given more than 50,000 youth suitcases and handbags from premium luxury brands to help them gain self-esteem.

Here's a link to a video Tiffany made as a teenager about her Comedy Camp experience:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t4mr6xvwgxbfkkcrwn3vd/Teenage-Tiffany-Haddish-Talks-About-Her-Laugh-Factory-Comedy-Camp-experience.mp4?rlkey=57vl3a6d86jv2w8lgt1c2bqqg&st=g604qoh0&dl=0

Previous Comedy Camp mentors included Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, George Carlin, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, and many others.

"There are many pathways to success in life, and our Comedy Camp graduates have traveled many of them," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Some of our graduates have gone on to law school or medical school, while others have become comedy stars. No matter what path they choose, we are proud of each of our Comedy Camp kids."

CONTACT: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY