LAUGH FACTORY COMEDY CAMP'S 40th ANNIVERSARY GRADUATION ON JULY 18TH ALSO SPOTLIGHTS TIFFANY HADDISH

Including a link to a short video featuring a teenaged Tiffany Haddish speaking about her Comedy Camp experience. She will attend Saturday's graduation.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 40TH-year anniversary Laugh Factory Comedy Camp graduation is Saturday, July 18th from 11 am to 3 pm at Laugh Factory Hollywood, offering personal growth and performance opportunities for over 60 at-risk youth, aged 9-16.
Comedy Camp was founded seven years after Laugh Factory first opened its doors in 1979. Every youth who graduates will get the same pay as the comedians who perform on the Laugh Factory stage, as well as a Laugh Factory hat, shirt and jacket.
Over four decades, Comedy Camp has helped more than 2,500 at-risk youth break barriers and build the self-confidence necessary to do public speaking.
Tiffany Haddish participated in Laugh Factory's Comedy Camp as an at-risk teen. Last week she was at Comedy Camp, giving advice and confidence to the kids—and even helping serve them lunch.
Tiffany Haddish's comedic journey started at Comedy Camp when she was a teenage foster youth. Today she mentors and supports at-risk youth through her She Ready Foundation. In contrast to the black plastic garbage bags foster kids are provided to move their possessions when they turn 18, Tiffany's foundation has given more than 50,000 youth suitcases and handbags from premium luxury brands to help them gain self-esteem.
Here's a link to a video Tiffany made as a teenager about her Comedy Camp experience:
Previous Comedy Camp mentors included Richard Pryor,Rodney Dangerfield,George Carlin, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle,George Lopez, and many others.
"There are many pathways to success in life, and our Comedy Camp graduates have traveled many of them," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Some of our graduates have gone on to law school or medical school, while others have become comedy stars. No matter what path they choose, we are proud of each of our Comedy Camp kids."
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