Laugh Factory Hosts 25th Annual Show to Support the USO and Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

"Laugh Factory thanks all the comedians who got up very early and gave their time to be part of this noble effort." Post this

LouLou Gonzalez, Craig Robinson, Owen Smith (from left) and nine other comedians kept the audience laughing with joy at Laugh Factory Hollywood during KRTH's 25th Annual Salute to the Troops.

Here's a link to the show video:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/all2minhtdnd5qv57fq9h/Laugh-Factory-Radiothon-7-2-26-full-show.mp4?rlkey=10f0wzpmq75frh9rb0ph2ws79&st=zaa52ocb&dl=0

"Laugh Factory thanks all the comedians who got up very early and gave their time to be part of this noble effort," Masada said, including (in order of appearance) Thom Tran (a U.S. Army Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after being shot in the head in a firefight in Iraq), Jeff King (a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after losing both his legs while serving in Afghanistan), Bill Dawes, Michael D'Angelo, Ron Pearson, Eric Schwartz, Aaron Branch, LouLou Gonzalez, Owen Smith, Preacher Lawson, Mike Binder and Craig Robinson.

And to honor America's 250th birthday, Veterans in the audience received $250 worth of Laugh Factory tickets.

Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter through its clubs and online presence and by developing new comedic talents. Laugh Factory also fosters hope with its Comedy Camp for at-risk youth, free holiday feasts and countless fundraisers for social justice and other worthy causes.

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY