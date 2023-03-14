Laugh Louisville Comedy Club Announces Opening Performances - Grand Opening Weekend April 1 & 2

Former Live Entertainment Space Reopens as a Completely Renovated, 330-Seat Comedy Club Presenting Top National and Local Comedic Talent at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laughter can be heard once again coming from the upper level of Louisville's top entertainment and dining district, Fourth Street Live! The freshly-renovated Laugh Louisville Comedy Club will host its grand opening weekend on April 1st & 2nd featuring the hilarious Ryan Hamilton (Netflix). The festivities will kick off Friday, March 31st with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 1:00pm, paired with an open house for a first look at the space.

Louisville's new home for live comedy is a joint venture between Fourth Street Live and Boston-based comedy producers Norm Laviolette and John Tobin. With over 60 years of experience producing live comedy between them, Tobin and Laviolette have turned their shared passion for laughter into an equally strong passion for delivering quality live entertainment and dining. The duo could not be more excited to add Laugh Louisville to their family of venues, which includes Improv Asylum, Laugh Boston, Nick's Comedy Stop, Asylum NYC, Detroit House of Comedy, Plano House of Comedy, and many more.

Laugh Louisville will host stand-up comedy, improv, and podcasts from established local, regional, and national headliners, as well as talented up-and-comers with a focus on supporting comedians from Louisville and throughout greater Kentucky. The downtown Louisville theater space has been renovated to include a larger stage, an increase in seating capacity to 330, and upgrades across the board from cosmetic improvements to an all-new sound system. From comedy fans to seasoned performers, this room for laughter should not disappoint!

Schedule of Upcoming Events



March 24 Laugh Louisville Showcase



March 25 Laugh Louisville Showcase



March 31 Laugh Louisville Showcase



April 1 - 2 Ryan Hamilton



April 6 - 8 Greg Fitzsimmons



April 14 - 15 Michael Rapaport



May 25 - 27 Raanan Hershberg



June 7 - 10 World Series Of Comedy



July 14 - 15 Nate Jackson



August 24 - 26 Mia Jackson



Additional performances to be announced!

About Imrpov Asylum

For over 20 years, Improv Asylum has been Boston's best comedy club. Located in the heart of the historic North End of Boston, Improv Asylum is open every day of the week with their signature sketch and improv main stage revue running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. With classes, corporate training and private events, the company has performed for over a million people — a number that continues to grow with the recent addition of their New York City location. Find out more information at www.improvasylum.com

About John Tobin Presents

Across the U.S. and Canada, the team at John Tobin Presents strives to consistently produce a calendar of the top touring national stand-up comedy headliners while also developing the next crop of promising up-and-coming talent. The mission of John Tobin Presents, from the top down, is to always treat the talent and audience right. The roster of JTP-managed venues includes Laugh Boston, Nick's Comedy Stop, ROAR Comedy Club at MGM Springfield, The Comedy Scene at Patriot Place, Off Cabot Comedy & Events, Plano House of Comedy, Detroit House of Comedy and the much anticipated addition of Laugh Louisville, along with several Boston and suburban theaters.

About Fourth Street Live!

Originating in 2004, Fourth Street Live! is located in the heart of downtown Louisville on 4th Street between Liberty Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, just a short walk from most downtown hotels and attractions. During the past decade Fourth Street Live! has grown into the premier dining and entertainment district of Louisville, drawing over 4.5 million tourists and local visitors per year. Fourth Street Live! is home to nearly 20 different venues ranging in style and offerings. For more information visit www.4thstlive.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok (@4thstlive).

SOURCE John Tobin Presents