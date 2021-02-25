Laugh.Events Launches "Employee Appreciation Month," Bringing Teams Closer via Live Virtual Comedy

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh.Events , an events company providing laughter as a service, and specializing in producing virtual comedy experiences for corporate audiences, today announced a new campaign, Employee Appreciation Month , focused on helping organizations celebrate their employees working remotely during the pandemic.

Starting March 5th, Employee Appreciation Day, through March 31st, Laugh.Events will offer 20% discounts across all virtual corporate shows. These private shows are typically 15 minutes ( Sit Back and Laugh ), 30 minutes ( Laughing and Bonding ), or 60 minutes ( Workplace Variety Hour ). To culminate the campaign, Laugh.Events will offer a public virtual comedy show featuring some of NYC's best stand up comedians. To show their appreciation, this show will be free to all healthcare workers.

"It's important for organizations to invest in the employee experience and build a strong foundation for a virtual corporate culture, especially as remote work becomes more common," said Kevin Hubschmann, founder of Laugh.Events. "Employees have had a difficult year adjusting to this new work environment and are struggling to maintain a sense of work/life balance. We're proud to unveil our Employee Appreciation Month campaign to celebrate employees around the world by coming together and sharing moments of laughter."

Laugh.Events provides personalized comedy experiences to help employees bond through laughter. Personalized activities such as New Hire Trivia, Workplace Bingo and Workday Update put a spin on the traditional Zoom meeting and are hosted by some of NYC's most renowned stand-up comedians. Using fun facts submitted by audience members to customize their routines, the result is a show that creates memorable interactions and inside jokes that teams will talk about long after the event is over.

Organizers looking to make their event even more special can add variety through discounted partnering organizations including: WineKey , Mixology Mixers , Hodde Bros Beverage Co. and Dan Chan Magic .

For more information on Laugh.Events or to book a show, please visit laugh.events .

About Laugh.Events

Laugh.Events creates unforgettable comedy experiences for audiences who are looking to unwind, laugh, and have fun. These experiences come in the form of live in-person comedy (when safe) and virtual corporate experiences with your team or entire company.

