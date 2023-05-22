GALVESTON, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laughing Bird Publishing and Brandie Grasso are proud to offer the latest work from Brandie Grasso, Lil' Spirit's Thank Yous, NOW AVAILABLE in bookstores everywhere, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart.

Lil' Spirit's Thank Yous is a groundbreaking interreligious inspirational children's picture book, featuring the brilliant artwork of Tuğçe Cinardarli focused on teaching the fundamental value of living in a spiritual state of gratitude and praise for all of God's creations.

Laughing Bird Publishing Announces the Release of Brandie Grasso’s Interfaith Devotional Children’s Picture Book, Lil’ Spirit’s Thank Yous Lil' Spirit's Thank Yous Cover

Drawing inspiration from First Nation convictions, Brandie Grasso creates a deeply affecting prayer of thanks designed to inspire readers of all ages. Revolutionary in its inclusive spiritual pride, Lil' Spirit's Thank Yous will become your child's best-loved book, while helping them build a safe and sound foundation to launch their own spiritual journeys.

"Warm and inspiring messages for the young."

"Beautifully illustrated… allows the reader to smile with gratitude."

"A precious story that captivates readers, both children and adults."

"««««« 5 out of 5 stars!" —Online Book Club

Laughing Bird Publishing• Galax, Virginia• Email: [email protected]

Contact Information:

Laughing Bird Publishing

www.brandiegrasso.org

Pastor Mark Windraven

218 Diamondview Loop

Galax, VA 24333-2115

[email protected]

727.688.7724

SOURCE Laughing Bird Publishing