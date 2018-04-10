Laughing Giraffe Organics Introduces Kick'n Spiced Dried Fruit

"We were inspired by global flavors and wanted to infuse some of our favorite combinations into our Kick'n Dried Fruits," says Chelsea Marshall, Laughing Giraffe Organics CEO. "Living in LA, I used to buy 'street fruit', a Mexican tradition of fresh-cut fruit drizzled with lime juice and chili powder, which is what we created Kick'n Mango after. The Kick'n Pineapple is a take on 'Chicha de Piña', the popular spiced drink from Ecuador that is traditionally made with allspice, cloves and anise."

Since 2006, Laughing Giraffe Organics has paved the way for plant-based, organic snacks made for the whole family by creating unique flavor combinations using unprocessed and clean ingredients. All Laughing Giraffe Organics snacks are gluten free, kosher, certified non-GMO and made with raw and vegan ingredients.

Kick'n Mango and Kick'n Pineapple spiced dried fruit snacks are currently rolling out in national retail stores, joining other Laughing Giraffe Organics products at Whole Foods and Sprouts, as well as many natural and conventional food stores and independent grocers across North America. Visit www.thelaughinggiraffe.com for more information and follow Laughing Giraffe Organics on Facebook and Instagram for the latest product news.

ABOUT LAUGHING GIRAFFE ORGANICS

Laughing Giraffe Organics mission is to eat well, be well and live better through great tasting, nutritional snack foods for your entire family. Owned and operated by the Gilmour family, Laughing Giraffe Organics makes a variety of snacks including all-natural coconut-based cookie Snakaroons, Snakarola nut, fruit and spice clusters and new Kick'n Dried Fruits. All made with the finest unprocessed and organic ingredients for a taste your family will love. Distributed across North America, Laughing Giraffe Organics products are made at their Arizona production facility, following strict GMP's & SOP's rules that are audited by NSF.

