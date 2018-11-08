Laughlin, Nevada: One of the Last Undeveloped Parcels on Casino Row and the Colorado River to be Auctioned via Sealed Bid on April 18

LAUGHLIN, Nev., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today by Todd Good, President, Accelerated Marketing Group, that his firm in cooperation with Vegas Commercial Real Estate is conducting a Sealed Bid Auction for the 11.73+/-AC Parcel between Harrah's Resort and the River Lodge Hotel. "With over 610' of frontage on Casino Drive and 850' of frontage on the Colorado River this Zoned H-1 site already has On-sites in and utilities to the site," stated Buzz Horden, President, Vegas Commercial. Ready to build, this site will connect the existing Laughlin River Walk from all the Hotels along the river north to Harrah's Resort to the south and beyond. Topography of the site is multi-level. Offsite improvements including potable water, sewer, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and streetlights are already in and to the lot lines of the Site.

Aerial Between River Lodge Hotel and Harrah's Resort Over the Top Shot

Uses would include: Hotel Casino Gaming (domestic and tribal), High Rise Condominium, Retail, Restaurant, Club. See permitted uses in the due diligence packet.

OFFERING: Seller of this Prime Development Opportunity has decided, after over 15 years of ownership, to offer, Via Sealed Bid Auction, this river front property. A Published Reserve of $9M has been set. At our above the Publish Reserve and subject to the Terms of Sale at Auction, Seller is obligated to accept the highest conforming bid at or above the Published Reserve.

AREA INFORMATION: Laughlin is located at the southernmost tip of Nevada, along the Colorado River, where Nevada, California, and Arizona meet. It has become a major national tourist destination and gambling resort within the last few decades. Today there are nine hotel/casinos and one motel in Laughlin, providing over 10,000 rooms, 154,000 square feet (14,300 m2) of meeting space, 60 restaurants, two museums, two bowling centers, and a variety of boutiques, spas, and salons. More than 5,000 casino workers now cross the Colorado by shuttle boat or the Laughlin Bridge each day. Laughlin currently attracts millions of visitors annually who visit to gamble, enjoy water sports on the Colorado River, or attend many high-profile special events hosted by the community.

Off-Site Due Diligence Sessions beginning Tuesday, March 19. Call to schedule a tour.

To reserve a tour or for more information about the auction, qualified buyers should call: 1-833-830-9200 or email: (Todd Good) tgood@amgre.com or (Cindy Mencher) cmencher@amgre.com. Website: Amgre.com

Contact:

Todd Good

Accelerated Marketing Group

(619) 992-5000

210707@email4pr.com

SOURCE Accelerated Marketing Group

Related Links

http://www.amgre.com

