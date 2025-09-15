Lauletta Birnbaum Recognized in 2026 Chambers Spotlight Guide for Corporate/Commercial Law

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauletta Birnbaum is honored to be featured in the 2026 Chambers Spotlight Guide for Pennsylvania in the category of Corporate/Commercial Law.

Chambers and Partners is widely regarded as one of the most respected, independent legal rankings. Its research process includes confidential client interviews, peer feedback, and a thorough assessment of technical ability, client service, and professional conduct. Being selected reflects a firm's standing in the market and its commitment to delivering trusted legal guidance.

"This recognition speaks to the relationships we've built and the results we deliver," said Frank Lauletta, Founding Partner. "We're proud to stand alongside the many businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations that rely on us for their most important corporate and commercial matters."

Lauletta Birnbaum serves clients across industries from its three Philadelphia-area offices, offering guidance in corporate formation, governance, transactions, and dispute resolution.

