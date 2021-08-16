Launch Announces the Shine Talkshow From Host and Creator Christina Fulton, Debuting This Fall

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch, an innovative media subscription service providing elevated live music and nightlife entertainment, is proud to welcome actress and TV personality Christina Fulton's brand-new show, Shine, an hour-long talk show, produced by Glitter and Gold Media, LLC and Launch. Fulton's inspirational, motivating, and fun show interviews the most incredible people from around the globe that are making a difference in the world today.

Watch the Trailer for Shine: https://youtu.be/pUy8tvxQa_0

Photo Credit : Jaime LIm

Each episode features their trademark, "Hero Up" and "Pep Talk," segments, shining a light on heartfelt inspirational stories from celebrities, influencers, and everyday people. You will laugh, cry, and get goosebumps, all the while learning the history and insight to how each guest really achieved their dreams.

The eight-episode series will debut on September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. PT and 2 p.m. ET, exclusively on the Launch platform, with new episodes dropping every Friday thereafter. Eager subscribers can sign up now to receive updates by signing up HERE. Guests will include rapper, hype man, pop-culture phenom and co-founder of Public Enemy Flavor Flav; screenwriter, producer, actor, and Academy Award Winner Nick Valelonga ; internet sensation and YouTube star, Marlin Ramsey Chan, to name a few. Season Two is already in the works and will be coming to Roku and all streaming platforms in Spring 2022.

Christina Fulton is the CEO, founder, inventor, and skin expert of Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. , a technologically advanced premium luxury skincare line. Fulton is the matriarch of the Nicolas Cage family, and the mother of Weston Coppola Cage. Fulton has appeared in over 16 feature films, and has worked with Hollywood giants such as Oliver Stone, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola. Christina has written and hosted 58 episodes of a previous talk show, Playing It Forward.

In addition to her work in entertainment and beauty, Fulton is a lifelong philanthropist whose work has been recognized by the Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Sheriff Department, the City of Los Angeles, and the U.S. House of Representatives. Christina served as president and founder of The Single Mom, Help Stop The Bully foundations, has been involved with the City of Hope, Hats Off To Cancer, Haven Hills, and Safe Passages, and in 2006 she was crowned Ambassador to The Casa Theresa (women's homeless shelter in Southern California).

Christina said, "This past year has been very tough for everyone around the globe. We're dealing with a lot in the world of mental wellness and now seems like the best time to get shiny and start polishing up our brains, along with our hearts and souls. This show is an incredible opportunity to focus on the positive contributions both, big and small, that people around the world have been making this past year and continue to make, in the effort to leave a positive imprint on the world. I want people to walk away from this show with education on people they don't know. We must remember that there's a lot of people out there in the world that are doing great things and they need to be thanked and acknowledged."

"After the difficult past year, the world really needs some happiness and healing," says Launch founder and CEO Brian Stollery. "Christina inspires and motivates, and her energy and uplifting vibe could not be more aligned with Launch's commitment to providing entertainment that truly elevates humanity. Shine makes you feel like we all matter, and we can't wait to share this with the world."

Launch is a startup that provides innovative entertainment through events, music, nightlife, and culture, started by seasoned music industry professionals and nightlife enthusiasts dedicated to creating and providing access to the best curated live parties, shows, and Live Streams around the globe, that move the needle for social and humanitarian progress.

Currently, Fulton is co-founder of the Mental Health Resilience Foundation, which paved the way for her understanding of global needs. In health and wellness, Christina has been keeping America fit, healthy, and inspired as a certified motivational fitness expert for over 25 years.

