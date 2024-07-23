LAUNCH CONSULTING EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TO BOOST AI-DRIVEN TRANSFORMATION

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Consulting, part of The Planet Group, a leading AI-first digital transformation consultancy, today announced significant additions to its leadership team. The company has appointed Terri Burmeister as Executive Vice President of Sales, Tim Groulx as Executive Vice President of Global Consulting Services, Jeff Rajski as Vice President of the Healthcare Sector, and Anthony Milani as Managing Director of the Salesforce Practice. These strategic hires reinforce Launch's commitment to driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions for its clients.

Burmeister brings over 25 years of experience in driving strategic growth initiatives. Most recently, she served as President of Global Cloud Services and Applications at Quisitive, where she led the company's Microsoft operations delivering technical business solutions. Burmeister's previous leadership roles consistently delivered exceptional results in revenue growth and team performance. At Launch, she will spearhead strategic growth initiatives and expand market presence.

"With the leadership additions, we are adding incredible talent to help propel the future of Launch," says Brian Ganser. Post this

Groulx is a visionary technical leader with more than 25 years of experience in strategic and creative direction. He recently served as Vice President and Global AI Lead at Avanade, overseeing its global AI practice. At Launch, Groulx will lead its global delivery and consulting Studios; Data &AI, Cloud & Infrastructure, Management Consulting, Software Engineering, and Technology Strategy.

"With the additions of Terri, Tim, Jeff, and Anthony to our leadership team, we are adding incredible talent to help propel the future of Launch," says Brian Ganser, President of Launch. "Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding us through our next phase of growth and innovation."

Rajski is a seasoned professional specializing in solving business challenges and building trusted client relationships. With extensive experience in various leadership roles over his 25-year career at Accenture, including over 14 years as part of the healthcare practice, Jeff excels in driving strategic initiatives, optimizing operations, and fostering innovation. His expertise spans digital transformation, customer experience and conversational AI, and technology implementation, making him an asset in delivering impactful IT solutions. In his new role at Launch, Rajski will lead the Healthcare Business Unit to drive transformational projects and implement innovative healthcare solutions for clients.

Milani is a highly accomplished technology executive who excels in driving end-to-end customer transformations, encompassing strategy, process, technology, and change management, with a strong focus on leveraging technology for top and bottom-line growth. With over 27 years of experience in software implementations and digital transformations, he recently served as Managing Director and Salesforce Lead at Accenture. At Launch, he will lead the company's Salesforce Practice and partnership, driving the development and implementation of robust Salesforce solutions

Russ Whitman, CSO at The Planet Group, says, "The leaders joining our team strengthen the promise to our customers to offer innovative, quality services. Their industry expertise and customer results will help us keep leading in digital transformation."

With these appointments, Launch strengthens its ability to deliver specialized industry solutions and drive transformational change for its clients. The company is excited to continue helping clients harness the power of data, software, and AI to advance their businesses and compete effectively.

ABOUT LAUNCH CONSULTING GROUP

Launch Consulting, part of The Planet Group, is an AI-first digital transformation consultancy that helps Fortune 1000 customers harness the power of data, software, and AI to advance their business and compete. Our approach blends specialized industry experience with deep expertise in a local and global delivery model that supports all aspects of transformation. We help our customers make bold moves with confidence to build their future state. Learn more at launchconsulting.com.

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands. The company has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Digital Marketing, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Infrastructure, Accounting & Finance, and Human Resources areas. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, The Planet Group has offices throughout the US, Europe, India, and LATAM. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Rachke

The Planet Group

336.314.0294

[email protected]

SOURCE Launch Consulting