Launch Control Unveils Game-Changing Features for Land Investors in Latest App Update

News provided by

Launch Control

06 Dec, 2023, 10:05 ET

New Custom Fields and Enhanced Data Capabilities Set to Transform Land Investment Engagement

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Control, a leading text marketing platform focused on providing top deliverability, high response and conversion rates, and best-in-class customer support, today announces a series of cutting-edge app features designed to change how land investors connect with prospective sellers. These enhancements bring greater precision and efficiency to the land-buying process.

Enhanced Targeting with Custom Fields for Land Prospecting
Launch Control's latest features include specialized custom fields for land buying. This addition enables land investors to focus on specific land-related properties with greater accuracy. Key updates include:

  • New Custom Fields: Targeted toward land investors, enabling refined segmentation and campaign strategies.
  • New Merge Fields: Incorporating APN (Assessor Parcel Number), Property County, and Acreage, providing a deeper understanding and categorization of land parcels.

Streamlined Processes and Time Zone Consideration
Acknowledging the importance of more efficient workflows for faster deal closures, Launch Control has enhanced its application to include:

  • Mapping Landowner Fields: Users now have the option to map or skip trace import fields, ensuring a more tailored and efficient import process.
  • Improved Report Filtering: An enhanced dashboard allows users to select custom date ranges, improving data accessibility and analysis.
  • Time Zone Integration: All reminders and statistics now align with the user's time zone, simplifying lead follow-up processes and eliminating confusion.

"Launch Control has completely transformed how we operate as land investors, and we are so excited about their changes that are helping us even more," said Callan Faulkner of Solterra Properties. "As a coach for fellow land investors, I've seen firsthand the incredible impact of their recent platform updates. Features like APN and county name integration have made a world of difference, helping us generate close to three million dollars in profit. I'm beyond excited for what the future holds as Launch Control continues to enhance its platform for land investors."

Template Personalization: A Key to Success in Land Investment
Template personalization, a mainstay feature of Launch Control, plays a pivotal role in enhancing outcomes for land investors. This feature allows for tailored messaging, ensuring a personal connection with each recipient and significantly boosting engagement. To further enhance this tool, land investors joining Launch Control will receive a comprehensive suite of lead conversion content, enabling multi-stage lead follow-up, including Quick Replies and Drip Automation — a unique feature of Launch Control. The Customer Success team at Launch Control is readily available to assist users in refining their templates and sharing effective text marketing strategies. This commitment to personalization and expert support is instrumental in fostering strong prospect relationships and achieving impactful results in the land investment sector.

"Launch Control's updates transformed our client engagement approach. Initially struggling with negative responses, we shifted to their new, more personalized templates," said Mike Wallace, Launch Control customer. "This change improved our interactions, making them more engaging and offering real value like free property evaluations. The platform's customization flexibility has been key in enhancing our communication strategy, showcasing the effectiveness of personalized messaging in today's market."

Numerous top-performing land investors and coaches use Launch Control to grow their businesses. For insights into valuable networking opportunities, connect with a Launch Control representative.

About Launch Control
Launch Control is a leading text marketing platform that connects people through the power of personalized messaging. We use AI to create custom messages, blending traditional techniques with new tech for genuine connections. In three years, we've become the U.S.'s largest tech-enabled real estate network, ranked #1 in text marketing for real estate investors, and branched into sectors like consumer goods, social impact, politics, and more. Our AI-driven text marketing solution, combined with our unwavering commitment to client compliance, delivers standout deliverability, response rates, and conversions. Let Launch Control's intelligent messaging platform empower your business communications and customer relationships. Learn more at www.launchcontrol.us and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE Launch Control

Also from this source

Elevating Real Estate Lead Nurturing: Launch Control and DealMachine Announce New Partnership

Elevating Real Estate Lead Nurturing: Launch Control and DealMachine Announce New Partnership

Launch Control, a leading text marketing platform focused on providing top deliverability, high response and conversion rates, and best-in-class...
Launch Control and Left Main REI Unite, Pioneering a New Era in Real Estate Lead Generation

Launch Control and Left Main REI Unite, Pioneering a New Era in Real Estate Lead Generation

Launch Control, a leading text marketing platform focused on providing top deliverability, high response and conversion rates, and best-in-class...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.