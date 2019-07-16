Launch Day! Apollo XI Launch 50th Anniversary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a momentous event in our Nation's history – an historic achievement that Buzz Aldrin Ventures is proud and honored to remember and commemorate. Fifty years ago to this day, three patriots set off to the Moon, a place of wonder and "magnificent desolation" where no human had ever stepped foot.

Apollo 11 50th anniversary Gala event footage

As Buzz Aldrin noted, "We were privileged to go to the Moon, but half a million Americans made that mission possible and we should remember them on this day as well." This American achievement was not only risky, but at one time, thought to be impossible. The three Apollo XI astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, lifted off from the pad in Cape Canaveral on this day in 1969.

The first moon landing was seminal, a turning point in scientific achievement, national security, and a demonstration of America's "can-do" attitude. It also proved America's technical acumen, patriotic resolve, and unique spirit.

"Fifty years ago today, on July 16th, 1969, the Apollo XI mission, of which I was honored to be a part, headed for the Moon. We all knew there was some risk, but we all loved America and knew what we were doing. We trusted our training, our plan, and the NASA team. I think today, the 50th Anniversary of our launch, gives us all reason to pause and reflect on America's destiny – past and future. It should motivate us to take "the next step" in space, pushing new frontiers. America is at a cross-roads. We have challenges ahead of us – but with grit, unity of purpose and dedication, we can address them. We did it in Apollo, and now, we need to think hard about getting back to the Moon and to Mars as fast as we safely can, remembering that America has always been a leader in space and must be now," said Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Apollo XI Lunar Module Pilot, USAF Colonel and Moonwalker.

A film role of the Apollo XI 50th Anniversary Gala, which recently commemorated the Apollo XI mission, can been viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qCejjYickw

Media Contact: Robert Charles, (202) 546-2262 218283@email4pr.com // (202) 546-2262

SOURCE Buzz Aldrin Ventures