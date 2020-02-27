Launch Entertainment and Action Park to Open in Grand Rapids

"Launch offers everything a kid could want," Daily said, who along with Crane are no strangers to operating a business. Both have a history of operating a successful business and feel family entertainment is a great opportunity.

Daily added, "As a father of two I've always looked for business opportunities that my kids would think are entertaining, and Launch exceeds that. It's the whole package, and I couldn't be more excited about bringing more locations to the area."

Mixing sports and entertainment, the new park in Grand Rapids will feature the first XP Arena, our signature attraction featuring a complex area with obstacles of varying difficulty designed to test strategy, speed, agility, awareness, and bravery. An RFID wristband to collect points via sensors will keep your score. In addition, Grand Rapids will also have a ninja-style obstacle course, battle pit, and full redemption video games scattered throughout the facility. The park will also include wall-to-wall, interconnected trampolines with angled trampoline walls, as well as signature trampoline courts dedicated to tumbling, dodgeball and slam dunk basketball.

Krave, an in-house restaurant concept, will allow guests to create their own pizza with fresh-pressed dough and a variety of toppings, as well as ice cream sundaes, offering an interactive and delicious dining option.

According to Law, this is an incredibly exciting time for Launch, as the franchise continues to expand across the country. "Our parks are not just a business, but a space where families come together to create lasting memories. We're thrilled to have an illustrious partnership with Nate and Troy and are confident their parks will be the place for families to come together across the community," he added.

Launch's primary target market is families with children ages 4-17, but they don't stop there. They also target college students, as well as other adults. The parks are the perfect social gathering place for birthday parties, date night, family events, corporate events, fundraisers or just friendly get-togethers in a safe and enjoyable environment.

The local expansion plans come at a time when Launch continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. Today, there are 31 locations open and operating in 13 states, with an active growth pipeline of 30+ action parks in development in California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia.

About Launch

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Rob Arnold and former NFL star and three-time Super Bowl champion Ty Law, Launch is an innovative leader in the family entertainment industry. A year-round action park featuring giant jumping surfaces, dodge ball courts, ninja courses, laser tag arenas, and more, Launch is an ideal place for kids and adults alike to let loose while also providing a great environment for families to spend time together. Currently, there are 31 parks open and operating in 13 states, with numerous others in various stages of development across the country. For more information about Launch and its franchise opportunity, visit www.launchfranchisingllc.com .

