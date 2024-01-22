Launch Entertainment Reflects on a Year of Strategic Growth and Impact

Family Entertainment Concept Solidifies Position as Industry Leader, Sets Stage for Aggressive 2024 Growth in New Markets

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Entertainment (Launch), a leading indoor family entertainment franchise, has closed out 2023 with significant development deals, strategic additions to its executive bench, and notable milestones for another successful year ahead.

As a trailblazer on the East Coast and now an industry-wide leader, Launch Entertainment continuously expands its reach through innovative attractions and a strong market presence. In 2023, celebrating its 10th anniversary of franchising, Launch opened new locations in Dearborn, Michigan, and Jeffersonville, Ohio, strengthening its nationwide influence and reaffirming its commitment to delivering thrilling entertainment experiences for diverse audiences.

To support the brand's plans for growing the franchise system, Launch has invested in expanding its leadership team with several key new hires throughout the year. In June, Craig Erlich was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal moment to bolster the company's strategic development. With an extensive background in various executive roles in the franchising industry, Craig's experience aligns seamlessly with Launch's vision for the future. Likewise, Yvette Martinez assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer for Launch Entertainment, boasting over 20 years of experience in the franchise industry and leading the charge for operational efficiencies.

"Launch has provided an exceptional entertainment experience for families with our latest park model, featuring a diverse array of attractions that delight guests of all ages and continues to be a multi-revenue investment for franchisees," said Erlich. "As we reflect on the past year, we're grateful for our dedicated operators and partners, whose commitment and passion for family entertainment have contributed to our sustained growth and positive trajectory of the brand. We're looking forward to 2024 being another banner year for our company."

This past year, Launch secured a total of six signed leases and 11 development agreements in Texas, North Carolina, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Arizona, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. In 2024, the brand has a keen eye on its growth in new and existing markets and is set to open new parks with experienced operators in the family entertainment industry. Equally important to growth in new units, Launch also had existing franchisees that have renewed their franchise agreements with planned remodel efforts to update brand aspects and experiences.

As the global family/indoor entertainment centers market size is projected to reach $40 billion by 2025 , Launch Entertainment is zeroing in on the potential with its franchise initiative over the next several years.

"Launch's trajectory is strong and is supported by existing and upcoming operators, offering diverse attractions for all, ensuring multiple revenue streams and sustained foot traffic," said Jeff Todd, Senior Vice President of Development for Launch Entertainment. "Looking ahead to 2024, our goals for the upcoming year are to further expand our footprint in key markets, introduce innovative attractions, and enhance the overall guest experience. Launch Entertainment is ready for another year of growth, and we are eager to continue setting new milestones in the family entertainment space."

The Launch Entertainment business model offers a scalable, multi-unit opportunity and creates a fun, dynamic, and competitive environment that drives growth and profitability for its franchise operators. Through its multiple revenue streams, the concept entices customers of all ages with a thrilling experience and a variety of attractions and amenities that keep guests coming back year-round and increase returns for franchisees.

Target markets for growth include new and existing markets around the Midwest, Northeast and Southwest, with a current emphasis on Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Connecticut, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alabama, New Jersey, Kansas and Missouri. The brand is seeking franchise partnerships with investors wanting to diversify their portfolio through its multi-revenue stream business model. Potential franchisees are higher net-worth individuals, with $1M liquid and $2M net worth.

