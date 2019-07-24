Launch Event Debuts Selfcare1 Mobile App For Natural Health Care With 1000+ Essential Oil Combinations

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Self Care, (https://familyselfcare.com/?lang=en), unveiled their Selfcare1® mobile application last week. The event took place at the Family Self Care offices located at JLabs NYC, 101 Avenue of The Americas, NY, NY 10013 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, serving food, wine, wellness massages and a dose of what to expect within the Family Self Care healthcare revolution. At the event, Family Self Care's Founder and CEO, Brigitte Thito, demonstrated the groundbreaking free to use app, Selfcare1®, which is now available for both iOs and Android. Taking 3000 hours of developer mapping the app is poised to wave in a new era for the natural healthcare space. With 1000+ essential oil combinations, the Selfcare1® app provides personalized dosing solutions for both prevention and health concerns including but not limited to:

Selfcare1® Launch Event Video Presentation Selfcare1® App

Sleep disorders & fatigue

Stress

Skincare issues

Weakened immune system

Mild or persistent pain

Headaches

Stomach problems

Muscle Soreness

During the presentation, Thito presented two videos showing a range of everyday users and the ease of dosing with essential oils. She also demonstrated that within the app, you simply select your health concern and your essential oil solution to remedy it is instantly suggested based on your personal profile. Then allowing you to create a program that instructs on options and times for scheduled safe dosing to be swallowed, topically applied directly onto the skin, or via inhalation. Additional bells and whistles include its reminder feature, to alert you to take your daily dose or easily access usage history to track your wellness progress. The therapeutic power of essential oils is now recognized by healthcare professionals and confirmed in clinical studies. Their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help to strengthen our immune system, prevent and address daily health concerns with natural solutions. Choosing, measuring, and combining these essential oils can be complex.

"With creating the Selfcare1® app, my goal is to improve daily health habits with custom made solutions that are budget-friendly for families. We should think of prevention first and foremost rather than treatment. People rarely realize that many day-to-day issues can be approached holistically, resulting in better long-term preventative care." States Brigitte Thito, CEO of Family Self Care. This is an affordable health-care solution for the entire family. We want to truly disrupt current health habits."

Attendees were able to not only try the app but were also gifted with "The Essentials" kit for Selfcare1® which can be purchased at $39.99 from the Family Self Care website for optimal use with the Selfcare1® mobile app. The company has gone to great lengths to ensure oils within their kit are 100% pure, organic, and of the highest quality. All main essential family kits include True Lavender, Clary Sage, Tarragon, Tea tree, Peppermint, Ravintsara, Lemon Eucalyptus, Roman Chamomile, and Grape Seed Oil.

We are just getting started" Continues Thito. "We cannot wait to roll out the next level of this system as an in-home device Q4 of 2019."

For more information on the Selfcare1® mobile app, media or interview requests please contact mtatum@bpm-prfirm.com or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT FAMILY SELF CARE

Founded in 2017, Family Self Care reinvents how we take care of ourselves and our loved ones by combining high tech, sustainable health, and ecological responsibility. Made up of a team of experts in robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and health, the start-up proposes a revolutionary approach that exceeds the expectations of investors. Family Self Care provides an effective, natural approach to manage everyday health concerns and prevents serious implications, challenging the traditional chemical approach consumers are eagerly stirring away from. It is popular with young couples with children and 18-34-year-old people and men (quantitative market research with 600 consumers in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson). For more information visit https://familyselfcare.com/?lang=en.

SOURCE Family Self Care

