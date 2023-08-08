Launch Loyalty Announces Affinity Partnership with the ADSO to Offer Membership Plan Administration to Group Dental Practices

News provided by

Launch Loyalty

08 Aug, 2023, 15:27 ET

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Loyalty, powered by Careington International Corporation, announces a new affinity partnership with the Association of Dental Support Organizations. Launch Loyalty is now an endorsed affinity partner to deliver superior membership plan administration to ADSO's DSO member organizations nationwide.

Careington, a dental industry leader of 40+ years, was founded by two dentists with a plan to provide affordable access to dental care. As a pioneer in the dental space, Careington grew tremendously to provide millions of members with access to its national PPO and discount dental networks and offer custom development and administration of dental plans for large dental groups and dental offices. Through this experience gained over decades, Careington created Launch Loyalty as a full-service membership plan administrator to serve Dental Support Organizations and dental practices throughout the U.S. Launch Loyalty has extensive experience developing custom membership plans for dental practices to offer to their uninsured or underinsured patients. With more uninsured patients and plans becoming less comprehensive, the need for affordable dental care has grown tremendously – increasing demand for discount plans.

Understanding that membership plans play an important role in the success of dental group practices, ADSO sought the expertise of Launch Loyalty to provide turnkey membership plan administration to their member dentists, including custom plan design, marketing material development, nationwide compliance, dedicated support, customer service and staff training. The affinity partnership expands accessibility of Launch Loyalty's customizable membership plan solutions to ADSO member dentists, helping them to grow their business without the administrative burden of plan management so they can focus on delivering quality patient care.

ADSO evaluated several companies as part of its selection process of a new affinity partner, and Launch Loyalty was selected as a fully-vetted partner to offer membership plan administration to ADSO members.

"ADSO is pleased to welcome Launch Loyalty as an Affinity Partner offering our members' membership plan administration," said Andrew Smith, ADSO Executive Director. "ADSO went through a robust vetting process and selected a partner that offers attractive benefits to patients with system flexibility for our members. We look forward to our partnership." 

Launch Loyalty collaborates with DSOs to assess and advise on the development and management of fully custom membership plans tailored for their individual practices to meet the needs of their patient base, helping with patient loyalty and retention, improved satisfaction and increased treatment acceptance.

"Launch Loyalty is proud to be an affinity partner of the ADSO to offer our turnkey solutions to its member companies nationwide," Bruce Bernstein, Launch Loyalty Vice President of Strategic Markets, said. "Improving access to affordable care has always been our corporate mission, and we are thrilled to offer our customized solutions to ADSO member companies to help make oral health care more affordable for their patients."

Careington is a nationally licensed Discount Plan Organization, uniquely positioning Launch Loyalty to provide compliant membership plans nationwide. As a nationally licensed Discount Plan Organization (DPO), Launch Loyalty eliminates the burden of plan compliance by the DSO. Careington is currently the only licensed DPO in the state of Washington. This critical administrative service sets Launch Loyalty apart.

"Endorsed by the ADSO through its membership plan affinity partnership, Launch Loyalty invites dental groups to see the competitive advantages of working with a company with deep roots in the dental space," Leesa Olson, Assistant Vice President of Launch Loyalty, said. "We have confidence that any ADSO member will experience growth in revenue and overall business by working with Launch Loyalty, so they can focus on providing care for their valued patients."

"We are very excited about our new partnership with the ADSO," Careington Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda said. "Careington was founded by two entrepreneurial dentists, and over more than four decades since, we have gained the dental industry expertise to help us provide innovative and successful membership programs designed for the unique needs of group dental practices." 

About Launch Loyalty

Launch Loyalty, powered by Careington, is dedicated to providing turnkey administrative solutions for membership plans tailored for health care companies across the country. Launch Loyalty is a division of Careington International Corporation, an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on Launch Loyalty and Careington's products and services, administration and custom marketing solutions, visit www.launchloyalty.com or www.careington.com.

About ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-pro­fit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing affiliated dentists to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. The ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Learn more at theadso.org.

Contact:
Jamie Saunders
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Careington International Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

SOURCE Launch Loyalty

