Launch Loyalty Propels Dental Practices' Growth with Membership Plan Solutions

Launch Loyalty maintains strength as a leader in the dental benefits space by providing custom membership plans and full-scale administration.

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Launch Loyalty, powered by Careington International Corporation, has helped dentists and Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) nationwide achieve rapid growth by successfully designing and delivering custom, full-service, in-office membership plan solutions.

Careington, a privately held company and leader in the health and wellness benefits space, has been delivering dental discount solutions as its core competency since its founding by two entrepreneurial dentists in 1979. Born out of Careington's 45+ years of experience marketing and administering dental plans, the Launch Loyalty division was created in 2017 to design, develop and support custom membership plans that help increase dentists' return on relationships, and in-turn, increase dentists' revenue and patient base.

"Launch Loyalty was started to strategically focus on dental providers in need of custom, turnkey patient membership plans," said Bruce Bernstein, vice president of strategic markets for Careington. "By providing in-office membership plans, we help dental clients increase treatment plan acceptance, enhance patient loyalty and gain a competitive market advantage."

In the first half of 2024, Launch Loyalty has recorded a 60% increase in membership plan sales across all dental practice and DSO clients. Upward sales trends can be attributed to Launch Loyalty's continued support for its clients through its dedicated teams that provide a human touch to delivering successful, custom solutions that expand patient bases. Launch Loyalty's ability to help propel its clients' business is further evidenced by dental practices reporting EBITA growth through plan revenue and treatment, as well as a 2.6% increase in spending among cash paying patients – all through the implementation of custom membership plans and administrative support.

Launch Loyalty has established itself as a market force since its creation, becoming a trusted partner for some of the largest dental groups in the industry. As an industry differentiator, Launch Loyalty has the unique ability to build long-term client relationships through its personalized, high-touch approach to providing custom plan design and development. To ensure program success from implementation and beyond, Launch Loyalty has a dedicated Client Success Team to support in all phases. In addition to serving as a daily contact for client assistance, the Client Success Team provides dental offices with training support to help their staff understand the discount dental membership plan and how to share the value with patients. With a comprehensive approach to plan design, Launch Loyalty's Membership Plan Advisors seek to further enhance plan value beyond just dental and make strategic recommendations to add money-saving products and services like vision, hearing and telemedicine. Additionally, as Careington is a nationally licensed Discount Plan Organization (DPO), Launch Loyalty is able to ensure all membership plans are fully compliant with state discount plan laws.

"Launch Loyalty is tremendously proud to help our clients nationwide grow by providing patients with our innovative membership plans," said Leesa Olson, assistant vice president of Launch Loyalty. "At a time when other industry players are focused on providing a templated, platform approach to membership plans, Launch Loyalty is dedicated to building relationships and delivering custom solutions designed to help dentists create meaningful connections with their patient base. With our continued success in the dental space, Launch Loyalty is also excited to start providing membership plans to other verticals like Veterinary and MedSpa services."

"Since the introduction of Launch Loyalty, we have remained committed to collaboratively supporting the growing needs of dental offices and DSOs across the nation", said Stewart Sweda, CEO of Careington. "We are proud to continue providing our customizable solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients, which are now expanding beyond dental into new industries. We anticipate further growth among our valued clients in the coming years with the competitive solutions we offer in the market."

For more information about Launch Loyalty's custom membership plan administration, visit launchloyalty.com.

About Launch Loyalty

Launch Loyalty, powered by Careington, is dedicated to providing turnkey administrative solutions for membership plans tailored for health care companies across the country. Launch Loyalty is a division of Careington International Corporation, an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services designed to deliver cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on Launch Loyalty and Careington's products and services, administration and custom marketing solutions, visit launchloyalty.com or careington.com.

SOURCE Launch Loyalty