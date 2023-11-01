Launch of 2024 Industry Pro Commercial Utility Vehicles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landmaster commercial division, a member of the Landmaster family of brands, has introduced a new line of commercial utility vehicles called Industry Pro commercial utility vehicles. Industry Pro UTVs are designed to provide a turn-key solution for commercial, industrial and rental applications. The Industry Pro product line is built on a multi-year engineering, research, and in-field study of commercial dealer and distribution needs.
Jeff Bannister, President "Over the last 5 years, we have recognized a specific need for a purpose-built, commercial grade utility vehicle solution, across our North American and international customer base. The Industry Pro brand is designed to fulfill a substantial portion of what our commercial end-user customers have asked for".
The Industry Pro brand includes the largest line up of 4x4 gas & lithium-powered utility vehicles in North America, designed, engineered, bent, welded and shipped out of our Indiana manufacturing facility.
The 4x4 vehicles include standard options which conform to the majority of key safety protocols, including 4-wheel disc brakes, 3-point seatbelt, ROPS certified roll over protective cages, front bumper, back up alarm, horn, strobe light, taillights, and 15 or 24 mph speed options.
Industry Pro is made up of nine unique commercial utility vehicles, including 2 passenger, 4 passenger, Long bed, and sports field management options. Industry Pro partners with automotive level vendors including Vanguard motors, Timken motors and Shaeffer transmissions. "We have designed this vehicle line up to match the most demanding usage and environments and provide a proven one-stop solution to commercial equipment dealerships across the U.S." states Dustin Noble, VP of Sales and Marketing.
Lineup:
GAS: The Pro 5, Pro 7, Pro 7 Crew and Pro 7 XL long bed feature the Vanguard V-Twin commercial grade engine with a 3-year warranty.
LITHIUM ELECTRIC: The Pro E, Pro E Crew and Pro E XL feature an HD 600 amp high torque electric motor, on demand 4x4, cargo capacity up to 1,000 lbs., and towing capacity up to 1,750 lbs. The lithium powerplants produce up to (50) mile range, 6-8 hours charge cycle, 10+ year battery lifespan, opportunity charging, weather sealed electrical connections and a 5-year limited warranty.
FIELD MANAGEMENT: The RVR 4x2 "low clearance" vehicles provide the largest towing & cargo capacity in the industry, with standard power steering, adjustable bucket seats and front and rear two inch hitch receivers.
Per Andy Carney, Director, Commercial Sales, "The Industry Pro line of commercial vehicles represents everything we've learned over multiple years of supporting construction, industrial and fleet customers with work vehicle solutions. Safety as the #1 priority, durability and best-in-class ease of maintenance combined with easy, quick access to service parts and technical assistance will help minimize downtime and keep our commercial customers running safely & efficiently."
For new dealership inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] or call 800.643.7332
About Landmaster: The Landmaster organization has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium powered UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of value, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www.Landmaster.com.
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article