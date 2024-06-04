LAUNCH OF "ANY TIME & PLACE" COCKTAIL COMPETITION CELEBRATES NATIONAL COGNAC DAY

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC), the entity promoting, protecting, and developing the Cognac Geographic Indication and its culture—is pleased to announce their "Any Time & Place" Cocktail Competition launching today, National Cognac Day, in the United States.

Cognac USA Any Time & Place Competition

National Cognac Day is a celebration of Cognac—its heritage, aromatic profile, and versatility. The Any Time & Place Cocktail Competition will amplify and extend the spirit of National Cognac Day through the month of June. It challenges bartenders and mixologists to showcase the boundless flavor and enjoyment possibilities of Cognac and its adaptability to various occasions and environments.

Hosted on the Cognac USA Instagram, the competition will be brought to life at different times and places across the country as well as through the engagement of Cognac's trade community, content creators, and three expert judges: ms. franky marshall, Jonathan Stanyard, and Jordan Hughes.

"Cognac is a distinguished and dynamic spirit," shares Jordan Hughes, leading industry photographer, recipe developer, and social media consultant. "While many may have perceptions of how and when to enjoy Cognac, the real enjoyment of Cognac is that it is not just for one time or place. Its character allows it to shine across many flavor profiles; it can be refreshing in the summer and warming in the winter. I am excited to participate as a judge in the Cognac Any Time & Place competition and see what people mix up, and the moments for Cognac that resonate."

Visit @CognacUSA on Instagram for complete campaign details and competition rules. Also, be sure to follow the hashtag #NationalCognacDay and #CognacAnyTimeandPlace on social media.

Join us in celebrating this exceptional spirit and raise a glass to Cognac, today on National Cognac Day or Any Time & Place!

ABOUT THE BNIC

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters, and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,300 winegrowers, 120 distillers, and 265 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

