Launch of Aquisor: High-Quality Buy-Side Deal Origination Based on Decades of Experience

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirk-Jan Vorgers and Ekaterina Kupriyanova, who formerly led the European office of Harvey & Company, have launched Aquisor, a European M&A buy-side advisory firm, focused on partnering with private equity firms to accelerate portfolio growth through platform and add-on acquisitions. Aquisor is backed by an experienced group of entrepreneurs and private equity professionals who have prior experience in the field.

Aquisor offers a fully dedicated service of pre-deal market mapping and buy-side deal origination, combining research-led target identification with direct outreach and structured project management to help clients generate more acquisition opportunities and better deals. Built on deep M&A and private equity experience, Aquisor leverages tech-enabled research and localised outreach in native languages with a disciplined workflow, designed to progress opportunities from initial engagement to closing of the deal.

Ekaterina Kupriyanova, COO at Aquisor, said: "Great M&A sourcing is, above all, building trust with business owners. We earn it through a thoughtful, owner-first approach: understanding the market and their operations, testing strategic fit with our client's thesis, and managing a well-run process. With proprietary research tools and our multilingual team, we are establishing Aquisor as the leading European buy-side partner our clients can rely on."

Dirk-Jan Vorgers, CEO, added: "Unlike traditional M&A sourcing firms, Aquisor operates as an extension of its clients' M&A capabilities, enabling them to focus on what creates most value for them and remaining engaged throughout the entire process.."

