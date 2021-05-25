Launch of BBH Select Series - Mid Cap Fund

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) announces the launch of the BBH Select Series - Mid Cap Fund (ticker: BBMIX), the newest addition to BBH's Select Series line up. The fund will be managed by Timothy Harris, Senior Vice President.

The BBH Select Series - Mid Cap Fund seeks to provide investors with long term-growth of capital, primarily through investments in middle capitalization (mid cap) stocks. The fund will primarily invest in stocks that have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap Index, at the time of purchase. The fund's strategy is based on fundamental business analysis and a long-term orientation, selecting companies based on their qualitative merits, competitive profile and prospective value creation potential. The fund follows a "buy and own" approach and generally expects that investments may be sold if they appreciate to levels at or near the higher end of the estimated ranges of intrinsic value.

"We are excited to launch our BBH Select Series - Mid Cap Fund. This fund seeks to invest in a select number of high-quality business franchises at an attractive discount to our estimate of intrinsic value. We are guided by the four pillars of our investment strategy – Business Quality, Financial Returns, Strong Management, and Growth Potential. Our disciplined approach to investing is differentiated by our long-term investment outlook and focus on a select number of high conviction holdings. Lastly, this Fund complements our existing mutual fund offerings by providing investors with an opportunity to invest in mid cap companies with the potential to outperform over full economic cycles," said Timothy Harris, Portfolio Manager.

For more information about the BBH Select Series - Mid Cap Fund, please visit www.bbhfunds.com.

About Brown Brothers Harriman



BBH is a privately held financial institution that has been a thought leader and solutions provider for 200 years. The firm operates three primary businesses: Investment Management, Private Banking and Investor Services. BBH's culture of accountability fosters deep and lasting relationships built on commitment, adaptability and trust. The company is independent, selective and specialized by design.

Risks

Investors in the Fund should be able to withstand short-term fluctuations in the equity markets in return for potentially higher returns over the long term. The value of portfolios changes every day and can be affected by changes in interest rates, general market conditions and other political, social and economic developments.

Investments in small or medium sized companies typically exhibit greater risk and higher volatility than larger, more established companies.

The Fund is "non-diversified" and may assume large positions in a small number of issuers which can increase the potential for greater price fluctuation.

Foreign investing involves special risks including currency risk, increased volatility, political risks, and differences in auditing and other financial standards.

There is no assurance the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

The Fund is new without an operating history.

For more complete information, visit www.bbhfunds.com for a prospectus. You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. Information about these and other important subjects is in the fund's prospectus, which you should read carefully before investing.

BBH, a New York limited partnership, was founded in 1818 and provides investment advice to registered mutual funds through a separately identifiable department (the "SID"). The SID is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. BBH acts as the Fund Administrator and is located at 140 Broadway, New York, NY 10005.

Shares of the Fund are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. and is located at 1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, CO 80203.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

IM-09536-2021-05-19 BBH003270 Expiration Date 05/31/2022

SOURCE Brown Brothers Harriman

