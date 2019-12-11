Launch of Bikram Yoga Series World Alliance

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bikram Yoga studios from across the world are uniting to form the Bikram Yoga Series World Alliance. This non-profit alliance will work to unite all studios and teachers who want to continue to teach and promote the Bikram Yoga class.

The alliance is spearheaded by a group of dedicated Bikram Yoga studio owners worldwide. The studios will continue to schedule the Bikram Yoga class, a 90 minute class, consisting of 26 Hatha yoga postures plus two breathing exercises, practiced in 40 degree heat. The series' foundation is built on the principles of intensity, frequency and precision. The result is to transform the mind and body for ultimate wellbeing and health, irrespective of age, ability or experience. This undiluted yoga class has gained recognition for its health benefits in every corner of the world.

All the studios involved are independently owned small businesses, with no monetary, contractual or legal relationship with Bikram Choudhury, the class founder, i.e. no franchise fees are paid. The group is united with a focus to teach this practice with integrity. We call the class Bikram Yoga because it's our brand, one which is not watered down, one which is instantly recognizable, one which we have spent years building by teaching this class day in day out, year in year out. It is not a man, it's a world-renowned yoga class that people depend upon for their well being, it is a class we have invested in, so people can benefit. We will train future teachers to teach this powerful series so that people around the world can experience the transformative power of this unique Bikram Yoga class.

More information is available at our web site www.byswa.org or email info@byswa.org

