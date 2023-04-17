Launch of chimeric anti-mouse PD1 and PD-L1 recombinant antibodies

Leinco Technologies Highlights Launch of the new mAbMods™ chimeric anti-mouse PD1 and PD-L1 recombinant antibodies for use in in vivo functional studies

ST. LOUIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leinco Technologies ("Leinco") (St. Louis, MO), a biotechnology company and specialty manufacturer of antibodies, recombinant proteins, ELISA kits, and second step reagents, today announced the launch of the mAbMods™ chimeric anti-mouse PD1 and PD-L1 recombinant antibodies to target mouse programmed cell death receptor 1 (PD-1) and programmed cell death 1 ligand 1 (PD-L1) in in vivo functional studies. These antibodies are the first in a line of mouse anti-mouse antibodies to be launched in the coming months. They are designed to mitigate the immunogenicity problems associated with the use of antibodies from other species such as rat or hamster in experiments using mouse models, particularly during prolonged use.

"We are answering the needs of researchers in discovery and translational sciences working on mouse models", said Pat Leinert Sr., Leinco CSO. "Meeting our stringent product specifications, these mouse anti-mouse antibodies have been developed to help our customers increase the reproducibility of data from in vivo functional studies and extend the duration of their experiments with mouse models -- while expanding our range of specialized recombinant antibodies and giving researchers the choice, availability and quality, they need for their work."

The recombinant monoclonal antibodies have identical antigen binding variable domains to those of the traditional clones from which they are derived, but the IgG constant regions are from the mouse. The antibodies are also available in an Fc Muted™ format, in which mutations have been introduced at crucial binding sites of the Fc domain with the FcR and C1q, to reduce or eliminate the Fc-mediated effector functions that can lead to unwanted side effects. The research-use-only recombinant antibodies meet stringent product specifications. They are free of additives or preservatives, have low endotoxin levels, and undergo IMPACT testing (Infectious Microbe PCR AmplifiCation Test). These attributes make them invaluable reagents for the generation of highly reproducible results in in vitro assays and in vivo functional assays.

Chimeric anti-mouse PD1 and PD-L1 recombinant antibodies are of particular interest in investigations on the efficacy and toxicity of immunotherapy, which is based on antibodies that function as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) as an important strategy for the treatment of malignant tumors. PD-L1 is highly expressed in a variety of malignancies. PD-L1 binds to its receptor, PD-1, found on immune cells including activated T cells, B cells, and myeloid cells and this interaction functions as a break to immune responses. Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-L1 and PD-1 block their interaction, which activates the immune response against the tumor.

About Leinco Technologies Inc. (Leinco)

Enabling Reproducible Science for over 30 years

For scientists utilizing antibodies, biologically active proteins, assays and buffers in the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and diagnostics segments, Leinco Technologies Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 (registered with the FDA) company, provides services including: hybridoma cell line development in hamsters and mice, in vitro monoclonal antibody production, transient and stable cell line development, optimization and preparation of master and working cell banks, conjugation services and assay development/manufacturing CDMO services. Leinco scientists, with over 30 years' experience, use a collaborative approach to deliver the highest quality services that both save time and ensure our customers are successful in their programs. Having worked with many of the top pharmaceutical and veterinary diagnostics companies, we have a track record of delivering reproducibility and accuracy when off-the-shelf assay options are not available. Visit https://www.leinco.com/ for more information.

