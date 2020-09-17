Launch of Csenge Advisory Group Propriety Models Exclusively for Lion Street Owner-Firms on the AssetMark Platform

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Csenge Advisory Group (CAG), Lion Street Financial (LSF), and AssetMark, have collaborated to make CAG's proprietary investment models available on the AssetMark platform for the exclusive use of advisors associated with LSF.

"Since we founded Lion Street Financial, our leadership team has explored and evaluated numerous potential opportunities to provide platform resources that can help elevate our owner-firms," said John Burmeister, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lion Street Financial. "We are proud to work with Csenge Advisory Group, to call them an owner-firm, and to provide this unique opportunity to our other owner-firms to work with them, as well."

John Csenge, Founder and Managing Partner of CAG, along with Eric Caisse, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of CAG, view this as part of their firm's impressive growth story. In less than a year, CAG added five firms and approximately $750M in AUM to their expanding Advisor Network, with additional firms looking to join. Their total AUM is now $1.7B.

"LSF and AssetMark have similar client-centric philosophies, which has made working together seamless," Csenge said. "CAG has always been committed to providing clients and advisors with better financial outcomes. Advisors need the best tools in order to provide the best service to their clients. That is why we're excited to deepen our relationship with LSF and AssetMark to share this with a new group of advisors."

Caisse who oversees CAG asset management, and holds CFA®, CMT, CFP® designations stated, "We offer an unbiased, product-agnostic approach to asset management. Our investment philosophy and portfolio solutions resonate with advisors and firms whose top priority are their clients and offering them a higher standard of excellence."

"AssetMark and CAG have a long history of working together to support clients and advisors," said Tom McCarthy, SVP National Sales Strategy at AssetMark. "CAG has a keen eye and focus on what is happening within the industry. I applaud them for wanting to share this with other advisors."

About Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group (CAG) was founded in 1999. As an independent firm, CAG is dedicated to providing objective advice to its clients while fostering relationships based on trust, unparalleled service, and integrity. For more information call 888-500-2050 or visit the website, www.csenge.com

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC. (LSF), member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Csenge Advisory Group, a Registered Investment Advisor. Csenge Advisory Group and LSF are not affiliated.

