Launch of CX Cloud Express Extends Vonage Business Cloud with Native Contact Center Offering

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a business cloud communications leader, has announced the launch of its newest contact center solution, CX Cloud Express . Designed as an expansion of the Company's flagship cloud-native platform, Vonage Business Cloud (VBC), CX Cloud Express is a CRM-integrated contact center solution specifically architected to enable businesses to deliver great customer, agent and employee experiences. Attendees at Enterprise Connect this week in Orlando can visit Vonage booth #1907 to experience a hands-on demo of the new solution.

CX Cloud Express seamlessly integrates with the VBC application, and is built on top of the One Vonage platform, a microservices architecture with the ability to meet the individual communications needs of all businesses. It is the first integrated offering of Vonage Business Cloud and the NewVoiceMedia contact center solution on a single stack.

"With the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia in 2018, Vonage now owns the entire technology stack required to deliver a fully programmable communications solution. And, we control our own roadmap and service reliability - from carrier to application," said Jay Patel, Senior Vice President, Product Management.

Patel continued, "Businesses everywhere are competing on experience. CX Cloud Express now makes it possible for mid-sized businesses to deliver a great experience using a simple, easy-to-use platform. Reducing IT complexity for ease of use and deployment, CX Cloud Express seamlessly integrates with the mission-critical business applications and CRM tools businesses are already using."

Key features of CX Cloud Express enable contact centers to deliver an unparalleled integrated experience for end customers, agents, and employees including:

Advanced voice capabilities, such as IVR and skills-based routing, to address customer needs as quickly as possible, increasing productivity and improving customer satisfaction.

Performance Management tools, such as customizable reporting and analytics, to optimize service levels, as well as streamline the agent and admin experience.

Broad integration capabilities leveraging the Vonage Integration Suite, including CRM integration with Salesforce, Zendesk, SugarCRM and others to enable screen pops, call logs, and note taking, as well as business application integrations with G Suite and Office 365.

Sheila McGee-Smith, President and Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, commented, "Mid-sized business have typically been unable financially or technically to attain the sophistication of on-premises contact center solutions. With Vonage Business Cloud and CX Cloud Express, companies with hundreds of employees will begin to enjoy both the unified communications and contact center functionality reserved for much larger businesses in the past."

Dennis Fois, President of Vonage's Applications Group, noted, "We know that a great experience is enabled by great communications. The combination of Vonage Business Cloud and CX Cloud Express is an integrated communications offering like no other in the industry because it is built on a single stack. We are not only driving great experiences for our customers, we are also helping them create great experiences for their own customers, their agents and their employees."

Zeus Kerravala, Founder & Principal Analyst, ZK Research, added, "The vision of unified communications has been slow to materialize as communication services have remained highly fragmented and siloed. This adds complexity to IT as they need to manage multiple vendors and platforms, and it introduces a tremendous amount of human latency as people wind up being the integration point for the various systems."

Kerravala continued, "Vonage's microservices based platform enables the company to quickly add new capabilities and integrate other products. A proof point for this is the speed in which it integrated NewVoiceMedia. Now Vonage customers have a single platform for their unified communications, contact center and communications API needs."

To learn more, visit www.vonage.com/business/lp/cx-express

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

