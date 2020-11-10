Launch of DDNsiders Platform Provides Customers Powerful Forum For Technology Thought Leadership, Collaboration and Connectivity

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN® , the global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management, today announced the launch of DDNsiders, an interactive online user portal providing customers with a platform to connect and collaborate with peers to share expertise, best practices and exchange ideas. Developed in response to customer demand and a desire to extend the outstanding DDN User Group experience all year long, DDNsiders content is driven by users, provides access to exclusive information on DDN Intelligent Infrastructure solutions, services and specific applications, and is a direct pipeline to the DDN development team.

Innovation, best in class technology, and exceptional customer delight are at the forefront of DDN's corporate commitment, and DDNsiders is an extension of those core ideas. Offering a range of activities, interactive programs, opportunities for product training, discussion boards and more, DDNsiders provides a comprehensive platform for customers to not only learn from each other but have fun doing it. Customers earn reward points for engaging in activities on the site, such as participating in a discussion, viewing documentation or responding to a survey. Reward points can be redeemed for prizes ranging from gift cards to executive lunches and training days.

"With more than 10,000 customers, and 20 Exabytes of value-add storage solutions delivered to many of the most demanding datacentric organizations, government and research facilities in the world, there is a wealth of knowledge and expertise at the highest level within DDN's customer base," said Yvonne Walker, senior manager of partner and customer experience, DDN. "DDNsiders was developed to provide our customers with an avenue to share their own innovation and cutting-edge methodologies, as well as strengthen their relationship with DDN and have an opportunity to truly impact product features and the roadmap, so that we may all continue to positively impact the world."

DDN customers can sign up for DDNsiders by registering at: www.ddnsiders.ddn.com/

For technical support, customers can visit the DDN customer support community at: www.ddn.com/support-portal-registration/

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

