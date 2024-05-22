Launch of DeepSights™ API allows B2C brands to inject market insights directly into business systems

Market Logic Software enables new, insights-powered workflows and leverages efficiency of AI-to-AI collaboration securely.

BERLIN, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Logic Software, the pioneering leader in insights management solutions, today announced the launch of DeepSights™ API. DeepSights is the first AI assistant trained to provide accurate, relevant answers to business questions about markets and consumers. By using the new API to integrate DeepSights seamlessly with any business application, enterprises can infuse invaluable insights into their business processes and as a result, systematically drive better decision-making.

Unlike conventional knowledge management platforms, which often provide generic responses, DeepSights is fully attuned to the nuances of market insights. Comparison tests repeatedly show DeepSights outperforms generic AI alternatives by providing 60% higher quality responses and citing only trusted sources.

DeepSight's proven reliability equips it uniquely to power the AI-to-AI integrations, heralding a new era of insights-driven processes. For instance, at a global consumer goods brand, DeepSights integrates with a special purpose in-house AI product concept generator to refine concepts by leveraging insights on target audience segments.

"Our unwavering commitment to DeepSights' quality enables us to empower customers to harness the full potential of AI securely. We facilitate seamless integration across diverse applications without risk of compromising market understanding with AI-generated misinformation - a frequent problem with generic AI tools," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Product and Innovation Officer, Market Logic Software.

Customer feedback echoes the transformative impact of employing the DeepSights API. "Integration of insights directly into applications is a game changer. It accelerates the realization of insights' value and amplifies the impact of insights on business performance," said, Christian Niederauer, Vice President, Global Insights and Consumer Affairs, Colgate-Palmolive.

Since launching last year, DeepSights has garnered widespread adoption among leading global brands and market research agencies, liberating thousands of hours previously spent searching for insights data. Marketers, product managers and insights professionals are using DeepSights to explore their organisation's entire market data eco-system and uncover fresh insight with unprecedented speed.

With user-friendly to popular business tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Google WorkSpace, DeepSights ensures insights access to all business users.

Developers eager to explore the potential of DeepSights API are invited to delve into the comprehensive documentation and access the Python client library here.

About Market Logic Software :

Market Logic is a market leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions.

Our AI-enabled insights management platform allows insights teams to equip business decisions makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Mars Wrigley, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

