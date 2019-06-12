Launch of Facebook U.S. Blood Donation Feature Highlights Need for Blood Donors

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Blood Centers has partnered with Facebook to bring a blood donation tool to the United States underscoring the ongoing need for additional blood donors across the country. The launch of the tool coincides with World Blood Donor Day on June 14, an international event to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their lifesaving gifts of blood while raising awareness of the need for regular blood donations.

Only blood donors can ensure the availability of the nation's blood supply. Every three seconds, someone in the U.S. requires blood, yet less than 10 percent of eligible Americans give. Blood donors are especially needed during the summer months when the rate of donation drops significantly – as much as 20 percent. It is important for blood donors to make appointments to give regularly (at least 3 to 4 times a year) to meet the nation's immediate and future needs.

"Through our partnership with Facebook, individuals will be able to conveniently find and connect with their local blood center to help meet the ongoing need for a diverse pool of blood donors in the U.S. and share their experiences and the importance of blood donation," said Kate Fry, MBA, CAE, chief executive officer of Americas Blood Centers. "By encouraging blood donation as a way of life, each of us can assure that the more than 30,000 pints of blood used daily throughout the country is available. All blood donors make the lifesaving work of community blood centers possible."

We applaud those who wish to help and encourage all eligible individuals to give blood regularly or support the organization of blood drives to help ensure that blood is available whenever and wherever it is needed.

Those interested in donating blood may visit www.americasblood.org to find a local blood drive and to schedule an appointment.

About America's Blood Centers

Founded in 1962, America's Blood Centers is North America's largest network of community-based, independent blood programs. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its critical work in patient care and disaster preparedness and response, the federation operates more than 600 blood donor centers providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply.

These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. America's Blood Centers' U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Canadian members are regulated by Health Canada.

