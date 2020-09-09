Launch of First-Ever Virtual Astronaut Event Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, is proud to launch, The Virtual Astronaut™ Live Event Series, a first-of-its-kind ongoing livestream event series of memorable talks, events and uplifting keynotes with real Astronauts, all in a Virtual setting and accessible to all around the Globe. Each individual event discussion is selected by and personally crafted by Astronauts, and will cover a wide range of topics including significant Space Exploration milestones, mainstream culture celebrations and trends, STEM and STEAM Education topics and individual Astronaut memories and experiences from Space, all with an "up close and personal" Astronaut perspective. Tickets will be available for purchase for each individual event for $20 (USD), with an additional Astronaut Meet 'N' Greet package available for $75 (USD). Virtual Meet 'N' Greet packages include a one-on-one virtual time with an Astronaut and a personalized, autographed signed Astronaut photo keepsake. Bulk pricing is available for school groups and charity organizations. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.TheVirtualAstronaut.com.

The Virtual Astronaut™ Live Event Series, was developed to complement the ongoing private and corporate virtual events in the marketplace, and make The Virtual Astronaut™ experience accessible to all. The mission was to create an opportunity for educational groups and families to have access to hear directly from, and meet, these remarkable Astronaut trailblazers, icons and heroes, and in particular at a time when virtual learning and events are the primary form of traditional education and entertainment of today. To celebrate the launch, a Spotify music playlist titled Astronaut Space Jams: Soundtrack of Space was created featuring songs selected personally by real-life Astronauts, plus other Space inspired favorites. Each track recalls a specific memory, evokes an emotion or directly reflects a personal Astronaut moment in time and in Space. The playlist guide and track listing may be found at www.TheVirtualAstronaut.com. The Virtual Astronaut™ Live Event Series is in collaboration with media partner Space.com and will support various charity partners.

The Virtual Astronaut™ Live Event Series features an inspirational line up of Astronauts, and kicks off with:

9/15/2020 (Tues) @ 7PM (E), CLAYTON ANDERSON. THE NEED TO READ: Letters From Space (Children's Book Launch)

Join AstroClay for a fun celebration and launch of his new Children's Book "Letters From Space". This family-friendly "kids" virtual event is sure to entertain, educate, and inspire, and will encourage all to learn more about the importance of communication and keeping in touch with the important people in your life. A limited number of one-on-one virtual meet n greets available for purchase. (M&G "add on" includes personalized autographed Astronaut photo keepsake). In support of Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), donate here: https://secure.rif.org/page/10040/donate/1

9/25/2020 (Fri) @ 7PM (E), WENDY LAWRENCE. COLLABORATION: Celebrating STS-86 & the Story of "Too Tall & Too Small" & Missions to Mir

Join Astronaut Wendy Lawrence for a first-hand Astronaut perspective and "behind the scenes" discussion of the STS-86 launch (9/25/1997) and the flight's Mission to the Russian Space Station Mir. This special virtual event will highlight the importance of collaboration as a critical part of any crew's success, as told through the EVA suit story of "Too Tall & Too Small". A limited number of one-on-one virtual meet n greets available for purchase (M&G "add on" includes personalized autographed Astronaut photo keepsake). In support of Higher Orbits, donate here: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NzAxNzM

The Virtual Astronaut™ Live Event Series continues with not-to-be-missed events including:

10/6/2020 (Tues) @7PM (E), STEVE SMITH, NATIONAL COACHES DAY: An Astronaut's Guide to Coaching at 17500 Miles Per Hour

Strong leadership is a cornerstone of the human space program where individuals and teams must operate effectively in a complex, dynamic, and dangerous environment. Space leaders must be able to coach their team - organize, guide and motivate them - in a business where part of the team is traveling at 17500 miles per hour. Billions of dollars of equipment and lives are at risk. Astronaut Steve Smith will describe the parallels between his experience as a coach, elite champion athlete, and member of the Positive Coaching Alliance with those experiences as a veteran astronaut and spacewalker. In support of Positive Coaching Alliance, donate here: https://positivecoach.org/donate/

10/14/2020 (Wed) @ 7PM (E), JOHN "DANNY" OLIVAS, DIVERSITY: Embracing Our Past to Launch into the Future

Join Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas, and additional guests TBD, as they discuss the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion as the building blocks of our nation's space program and the foundation of our country. The human endeavors which allow our society to progress are a result of the range of contributions which leverage from varied cultures, perspectives, and experiences. Opportunities for our future will rely heavily on the combined effort of our unique American melting pot. In support of El Paso Matters, donate here: https://epcf.org/epmatters

10/24/2020 (Sat) @ 1PM (E), PAM MELROY, TRAILBLAZING: Building the ISS - STS-92 to STS-120.

Join Astronaut Pam Melroy on the 20th anniversary of the landing of STS-92 which was Astronaut Melroy's first flight, and when she became one of only three women ever to Pilot the Space Shuttle. Also on this day in 2007, STS-120 was in Space with Astronaut Melroy as Commander, when she became the second and final woman to Command the Space Shuttle. In support of Association of Space Explorers, donate here: https://www.space-explorers.org/page-18112

10/27/2020 (Tues) 7PM (E), DOTTIE METCALF-LINDENBURGER, HALLOWEEN: Spooky Space Stories & Astronaut Outfits

Join Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger for a special Space inspired Halloween virtual event. Space Attire & Astronaut Costumes Welcomed! Additional information to come. In support of Challenger Learning Center, donate here: https://www.challenger.org/donate

10/30/2020 (Fri) @ 7PM(E), PANEL: 20 YEARS OF HUMANS ON THE ISS (ASTRONAUTS TBA): SPACEFARERS: Two Decades of Continuous Human Occupancy in Space

Join a special panel of International Space Station crew members for a look back at the past 20 years of humans living and working in space. Moderated by journalist Robert Pearlman , co-author of Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space and the editor of collectSPACE.com

11/2/2020 (Mon) @7PM (E), LEROY CHIAO. WORKING REMOTELY (IN SPACE): Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the ISS & Voting in Space

2020 caught everyone off guard, with an unprecedented scale of stress and social isolation. Astronauts are trained experts in living and working remotely. Join ISS Commander Dr. Leroy Chiao for this special virtual event celebrating 20 years of ISS operations. During his cumulative 229 days in Space, Dr. Chiao did everything remotely, including being the first American Astronaut to vote in a Presidential election. As you and your organization continue to adapt to the evolving situation, Chiao offers lessons from spaceflight, including practical tools, coping mechanisms and inspiration for thriving in our new world! In support of HASSE, donate here: www.thehasse.org

Other confirmed Astronauts with events to be announced include:

GREG CHAMITOFF, FRANK CULBERTSON, JACK FISCHER, SUSAN HELMS, GREG H. JOHNSON, MARK POLANSKY, GARRETT REISMAN, STEVE SWANSON & MORE TBA.

