Launch of Fusion Global Academy Provides One-On-One Education Online, Anytime

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Experience (OX), a Chicago-based design and digital innovation agency, is excited to partner with iEducation Group on the launch of the Fusion Global Academy website and brand. Fusion Global Academy, a primary member of iEducation Group's growing private school network, is a resource that provides premier, accredited one-on-one education virtually for students from sixth to 12th grade. The Fusion Global Academy experience is delivered exclusively online, with teachers who can connect with the same students anywhere in the world at times most convenient to the student.

The launch of Fusion Global Academy provides one-on-one education online at any time. The Office of Experience partnered with Fusion Global Academy to launch its website, shown here, and brand. The launch of Fusion Global Academy is ideal during this time of social distancing, when more of the burden of keeping education on-track is on students, parents and families. Fusion Global Academy provides premiere, accredited one-on-one education virtually for students from sixth to 12th grade.

"Our work for Fusion Global Academy comes at a time when society is thinking of new ways to educate our children," says Stratton Cherouny, co-founder of OX. "Particularly in this time of COVID-19, Fusion Global Academy is a resource for people to experience the benefits and continuity of one-on-one learning, first-hand. If there is a silver-lining in education to this pandemic, COVID could be a catalyst for discovering a better way to learn."

The launch of Fusion Global Academy is ideal during this time of social distancing, when more of the burden of keeping education on-track is on students, parents and families. Students who enroll at Fusion Global Academy receive a consistent, personalized experience and can have confidence they are learning from certified teachers at an accredited school, whose graduates go on to some of the most recognized universities and colleges in the world.

"There is a world of difference between real virtual instruction and online learning, as parents around the world have seen firsthand over the past several months," said Peter Ruppert, iEducation Group CEO. "Through Fusion Global Academy, students get live, personalized instruction with each teacher throughout every class to ensure they are able to master the content and grow in knowledge and skills. We turned to OX to help communicate the value of our 'teach from anywhere, learn from anywhere' model, and to do so through a website where content can be managed with ease."

Fusion Global Academy follows the same one-to-one philosophy and model as Fusion Academy, iEducation Group's brick and mortar business, but moves the entire experience online. By eliminating physical barriers, Fusion Global Academy is ready to educate millions of students domestically and worldwide, providing a reliable, high-quality education during this uncertain time and beyond.

To learn more or enroll, visit: FusionGlobalAcademy.com

About the Office of Experience :

The Office of Experience (OX) helps companies excel at every point of contact with their customers. By integrating strategy, design and technology, we ensure that the brands and experiences of our clients operate as one, uniting expectation and reality to create value. Together, we make thoughtful plans, design critical moments, and bring them to market. In an era where the experience is the brand, OX is built to transform. Learn more at www.officeofexperience.com .

About Fusion Global Academy:

Launched by iEducation Group, Fusion Global Academy is a private online school offering live, one-to-one teaching to students in grades 6-12. Guided by a fundamental belief in the immense potential within every person, Fusion Global Academy helps each student flourish—emotionally, socially and academically—through positive mentoring relationships and a personalized education experience. Instruction is 100% online, helping students all over the world find a new way to achieve academic success.

Contact:

OX Public Relations

April Umminger

703-340-6716

[email protected]

SOURCE The Office of Experience

Related Links

http://www.officeofexperience.com

