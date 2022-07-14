Launch of Govise, Inc. Brings a New Promotional Review Solution

"We understand the importance of collaborative and high-quality medical reviews." Jimmie Overton, Co-Founder, Govise, Inc. Tweet this

Janet Gottlieb, Co-Founder and Managing Partner agrees: "Currently, there are limited options for companies to rapidly flex into expanding promotional review capacity without negatively impacting overall capability, other brands dependent on the same reviewers, or employee morale. We offer a solution that, with minimal commitment, can add significant value to the process, increase efficiency, reduce review timelines, and drive results all while preventing burnout."

Furthermore, Govise aims to elevate the medical promotional review function and free medical affairs departments from relying on their internal resources alone by providing critical expertise and medical promotional review experience to navigate the complex regulatory landscape. This allows internal medical affairs staff to focus on driving strategy, building their relationship with the medical and scientific community, and prioritizing patient-focused activities.

For more information, visit www.govise.com.

About Govise, Inc.

Govise, Inc. is the premier partner for medical promotional review services and medical affairs consulting for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Govise offers the flexibility needed by providing both ad-hoc and team integrated services.

Govise medical promotional review services deliver high-quality medical reviews that maximize the impact of science in a complex regulatory environment while maintaining the highest standards, quality and compliance.

SOURCE Govise, Inc.