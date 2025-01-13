Launch of Groundbreaking International Counter-Terrorist Task Force, Created Following a Series of Attacks on Jewish Community Centers Worldwide

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A ground breaking new international Counter Terrorist Task Force (CTTF) has been created to support and partner law enforcement locally, with the investigation into the recent attack of the Jewish community center and synagogue in Cape Town, South Africa and elsewhere in December 2024.

The CTTF brings global specialist counter-terrorist expertise and will provide additional reassurance to communities by reviewing protective security measures and making recommendations for improvement at Jewish Community Centers worldwide.

The CTTF is led by Andre Pienaar, co-founder of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), an elite law enforcement unit that was created by Nelson Mandela in South Africa. The DSO was responsible for the arrest and extradition to the USA of one of the Al Qaeda bombers of the US embassy in Tanzania, Khalfan Mohamed. Pienaar joins the Security Advisory Council of the WJC to align the CTTF with the mission of the WJC to protect Jewish communities worldwide.

The CTTF has access to a range of specialist experts and resources globally but specifically, also includes other national security leaders highly experienced in counter-terrorism;

Rear Admiral Mike Hewitt , former Deputy Director for Global Operations, Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Defense Department.

, former Deputy Director for Global Operations, Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Defense Department. Dean Haydon , former Senior National Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism in the United Kingdom , and former Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

, former Senior National Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism in the , and former Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) David Tsur , former Commander of the Counter-terrorism Unit in the Israeli Police ("Yamam").

The CTTF will initially publish a report on its findings of the events in South Africa, in partnership with the Security Advisory Council of the World Jewish Congress (JWC). Included will be recommendations for the improvement and protection of places of worship and community centers against terrorism worldwide.

The CTTF will also analyse recent attacks that occurred on synagogues in Melbourne and Montreal in December 2024, and the planned terrorist attacks on Jewish community centers in Mendoza, Argentina, in August and the attack in Chicago in the United States on October 2024.

Considering these recent attacks, the Counter Terrorist Task Force asks that communities remain vigilant and stay safe when going about their daily activities and report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

Andre Pienaar: "The simultaneous timing of the attacks in December in South Africa, Canada and Australia reflect a global campaign of terrorism that targets Jewish community centers and places of worship worldwide, over decades. This now requires a coordinated international response to deter further attacks and to bring the perpetrators to justice. The CTTF will work closely with the local authorities to support the ongoing investigations, while helping communities to innovate the way in which community centers and places of worship are protected for the future."

Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein of South Africa released the following video message. Link to Chief Rabbi's Video Statement.

