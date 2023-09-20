Launch of Impression of Love© Jewelry Collection

20 Sep, 2023, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serena Van Rensselaer, a New York based designer, is pleased to announce that she has collaborated with master wax carver, Aurelio Rivera, to launch a very special jewelry collection inspired by nature.
Impression of Love©
Art created in nature
Lovingly translated into jewelry
The Inspiration
Using only the flipping of his fins, the male Japanese Puffer Fish works twenty-four hours a day for an entire week to sculpt a seven foot diameter sublime masterpiece on the ocean floor to attract a mate. This extraordinary and natural symbol of love captured our hearts.
The Story
When Aurelio (master wax carver) & Serena (jewelry designer) discovered photographs of these ephemeral sculptures, they fell in love with the exquisite patterns of these suboceanic mandalas. They were inspired to collaborate and design a jewelry collection honoring the artistic & devoted ingenuity of the Japanese Puffer Fish.
Made with love
The collection debuted in August, 2023, and is available online at www.serenavr.com
A video about the collaboration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9Wkj5BEFPA
