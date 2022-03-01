LAUNCH OF INNOVATIVE ONLINE LEARNING HUB TO EMPOWER A GLOBAL COMMUNITY SEEKING SPIRITUALITY AND JUSTICE

BERKELEY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graduate Theological Union, one of the world's leading institutions of higher learning focused on interreligious life, learning, and leadership, launches GTUx, an innovative, global destination for online learning and connection to address critical issues of our time, from the climate crisis and sustainability to ethics and spiritual care. GTUx will feature the insights of GTU faculty, scholars, and other luminaries.

"The intersectional crises of public health, widespread injustice, political strife, and heartbreaking violence that we have weathered as a global community make it clear that the need for this type of resource is more urgent than ever," said GTU President Uriah Kim. "There is a deep desire for change, and we are proud to have created a space that allows learners and changemakers around the world to come together in knowledge, dialogue, and action."

According to a Fetzer Study on spirituality in America, 86% of Americans identify as spiritual, and 68% say their spirituality guides how they act in the world. Respondents cited volunteer work and civic engagement as activities that help them experience a spiritual connection with others who share their vision for a better world.

Free and donation-based, GTUx empowers those seeking to be change agents with an array of content, including but not limited to:

GTUx Originals: in-depth, on-demand digital learning modules taught by leading scholars

GTUx Live: real-time discussions via Zoom

GTUx Connect: opportunities to connect with other like-minded learners around the world through discussion forums, a dedicated chat channel, and social media

Select offerings include:

Greening Spirituality , Drs. Rita Sherma and Devin Zuber

, Drs. and The Lure of Power: Religion, Politics, and Insurrection , Drs. Deena Aranoff , Valerie Miles-Tribble , Elizabeth Peña, and Devin Zuber

, Drs. , , Elizabeth Peña, and The Arbaeen Pilgrimage , Dr. Mahjabeen Dhala

, Dr. Spirituality x Activism , Dr. Scott MacDougall

, Dr. The Psychedelic Renaissance – Part 1, Dr. Sam Shonkoff . Guest speakers include Michael Pollan and more (5/2022)

To learn more, visit gtu.edu/x .

The Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is the most comprehensive center for the graduate study of religion in North America. With a focus on interreligious and interdisciplinary perspectives, GTU faculty and students engage the world's great religions and wisdom traditions in contemporary contexts.

