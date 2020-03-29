Launch of Intercare Will Change the Care Home Industry

LIVERPOOL, England, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exciting developments are happening in the healthcare industry in the UK, with the launch of Intercare at the forefront.

As of February 2020, Dr Sohail Qureshi will be heading the board of Intercare Group. It is an exciting time for Dr Qureshi as he has created Intercare with a deep passion and commitment to apply his skills, knowledge, expertise and experience in supporting struggling care homes and their staff, to achieve clinical superiority and par excellence.

Intercare works with the care homes across the UK, specialising in ensuring businesses and organisations in the healthcare sector receive the maximum amount of fee income, efficiently and cost-effectively, while providing the very best safe and professional care.

Dr Qureshi is a consultant psychiatrist working in the NHS and private sector. He has been a pioneer in the healthcare industry. His unique blend of immaculate clinical expertise and smart commercial insight led him to earn his first board of directors' appointment at the national level, at Cambian Healthcare, in 2009.

His pragmatic, innovative and thorough approach of 'patients safety first' has been the cornerstone of his clinical practice. He is known for leading teams in the vast medical workforce with integrity, honesty and probity.

He has been developing trusting and meaningful long-lasting relationships with doctors, nurses and allied health professionals, throughout his career.

Dr Qureshi has an impressive track record, of working as the Medical Director of ID Medical, one of the largest recruitment agencies in the UK that offers recruitment solutions and support to struggling NHS hospitals and care homes. As the CEO of the Medical Support Union (MSU), he has been conducting appraisals and providing support to medical doctors in the yearly appraisal and revalidation process, under the General Medical Council guidelines.

With a wealth of experience and knowledge, he is adept at seeing the challenges at all levels, in an organisation, and his 'can-do' attitude and highly developed diplomatic skills enable him to convert daunting challenges into great opportunities. He offers insightful and sustainable solutions that lift organisations out of the difficulty by guiding them to achieve efficient and cost-saving business models.

Considered a visionary, he is proud to integrate the latest technology as his ally and fosters dynamic multi-cultural teams to the forefront of the healthcare sector. Relating to his recent endeavours, he says "I envision in providing leadership to develop a high-quality professional service for the older population, including those who may have developed dementia. It is my dream to achieve the highest bar of excellence in offering a highly professional and empathic environment in a home-like atmosphere."

