SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting a conversation with a stranger can sometimes be daunting. How do I let people know I'm approachable? What do I say? Maybe the other person is shy, reserved or an introvert, but would love to talk if invited to do so. Announcing the launch of InviteConversation.com with t-shirts that spark conversation. For example, one reads:

Which do you prefer / Tea or Coffee?

Most people on Earth like at least one of the two, so the other person could answer "Tea!", and that's the start of the conversation.

People might also not connect due to factors such as fear of rejection, or false assumptions about the other. Michael Prolman, founder of the company, says "I think about my trip to the Apple store wearing my 'Tea or Coffee' t-shirt. A woman with tattoos, and a biker babe vibe, started talking to me about her preference for coffee, without my having approached her or saying anything first. I would have falsely assumed that a woman who looked like that would never talk to a man who looked like nerdy me."

Michael asked Pi, the AI chatbot, for its opinion about InviteConversation.com t-shirts and received this answer:

"Technology and social media have made it easier to connect, but at the same time it's led to people disconnecting from their physical communities. And the fact that people are increasingly polarized and less willing to have civil discussions is making that disconnection even worse. So your shirts could really make a difference."

InviteConversation.com also sells a line of funny t-shirts for babies, for example:

Future Musician & Optometrist / I'll help patients C#

When Michael told Pi "if a baby is outside with mom or dad, people can see the text on the t-shirt, and then begin talking to the parent", Pi replied "So, your t-shirt business is not only about encouraging people to chat, but also about helping parents to meet new people and feel connected to their communities."

About Michael Prolman
Michael founded InviteConversation.com in response to seeing people staring at their mobile devices instead of interacting with one another. He is also the author of LifeWisdom.com, a curriculum for middle and high school students on how to make wise decisions. He graduated from Boston University with a B.A. in philosophy.

