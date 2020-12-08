Launch of MeetingPrep.com Search Disrupts B2B Marketing for Media, Advertising & Entertainment Industry

New industry-specific search engine addresses media industry failure to invest in B2B stakeholder education & diversity Tweet this

Myers describes MeetingPrep.com as "the traffic driver to more than 15,000 original and exclusive multi-modal educational reports, articles, studies, white papers and profiles aggregated and curated at MediaVillage in collaboration with hundreds of leading media companies, agencies, non-profit organizations, trade associations and subject matter experts."

The media industry's need for MeetingPrep.com evolved from The Myers Report research conducted among leading brand marketers, universities, and D-E-I leaders. "We have an epidemic of commoditized information that has become a form of garbage, barely useful for preparing for the most basic meeting or for achieving even the most fundamental task," Myers commented.

Myers acknowledges the challenge of launching and growing a vertical industry-focused search engine but believes the distinct user advantages of MeetingPrep to multiple stakeholders can quickly scale. "Through our research," commented Myers, "we learned that traditional B2B messaging from media companies is ignored, search and LinkedIn Learning is ineffective, and easily accessible knowledge for self-education is unavailable. MediaVillage and MeetingPrep.com, in tandem, make access to on-demand knowledge accessible, quick, and manageable."

MeetingPrep.com will be promoted through a major out-of-home and digital ad campaign targeting brand marketers, agencies and students at Historic Black Colleges and Universities. "The industry's failure to build, retain and develop a diverse workforce can no longer stand," Myers emphasized. In 2011, MyersBizNet launched WomenAdvancing.org, the first of several initiatives that have been combined under AdvancingDiversity.org and lead the industry's collective focus on advancing diversity from advocacy to activism.

MyersBizNet has a 35-year history as a trusted and respected researcher, analyst, advisor, predictor of trends and activist for diversity, equity, and inclusion. MediaVillage serves and supports the full media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment ecosystem in an open and unbiased environment, unique in an industry with more than 100 sector-specific trade associations and thousands of competitors and "frenemies."

"Since founding MediaVillage in 1984, we've led the industry in building tools for growth that deliver an essential turn-key tool kit to our member organizations," said Myers. "When optimized, our tools are proven to increase market share and industry growth by focusing on stakeholder education and workforce development. Our 2021 focus is on consolidating our leadership in the media and advertising community and modernizing media industry talent and stakeholder education."

For more details about MeetingPrep.com and for interviews with Jack Myers, please contact [email protected]. To learn more about MediaVillage membership, contact [email protected]

About MediaVillage:

MediaVillage is the media and advertising community's B2B Knowledge Center of Excellence. Its mission is to advance media industry growth through investments in diversity and education. Through our collective impact approach, we implement effective and cost efficient B2B growth solutions. More than 150 companies, organizations and industry leaders are members of the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange, a B2B Solutions Marketplace and Center of Excellence for Advancing Marketing Solutions, Diversity and Education. Follow @mediavillagecom

About Jack Myers:

For more than 40 years, MediaVillage founder Jack Myers has been singularly dedicated to identifying, developing, and introducing solutions to the challenges confronting media and advertising companies. As the world's leading media ecologist, he's a noted expert on generational and gender shifts, the impact of technological advances on business economics, and the dynamics of business growth and decline. Jack is recognized for his leadership as an outspoken activist for advancing online education and investments in a diverse workforce. In 1996, he was invited by President and Mrs. Clinton to lead a contingent of marketers to the White House Summit on Educational TV. His background includes executive roles at CBS Television, ABC Radio, Metromedia Outdoor, Television Production Partners, CableOne, and UTV Cable Network. Follow @jackmyersbiz

