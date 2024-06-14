Launch of Mukkpet Ebikes - Family Rides for More Exercise and Less Screen Time

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A renowned name in the fat tire electric bike industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Mukkpet Ebike series. These three family-friendly eBikes encourage parents and children to ride together for more exercise and less screen time. This cutting-edge family electric bike series is revolutionizing the family cargo ebike experience. Advanced features make the Mukkpet Ebike series the natural choice for families seeking an eco-friendly and convenient way to spend more time together outdoors with the best cargo ebike.

Mukkpet Ebikes – Best Budget Electric Bike for Family Use

The Mukkpet Ebikes features provide families with highly anticipated features to enjoy longer trips and even carry more weight (like the littlest family member on an e-bike with a child seat!) in e bike cargo or an ebike with a passenger seat.

"At first, my son was not interested in outdoor activities, but I persevered every day, spending time outdoors with him on the e-bike, giving him encouragement and support. Gradually, he began to enjoy the outdoors. Soon, he became more cheerful, and we enjoyed our time together. Mukkpet Ebikes have improved our family dynamics." ~ Erik, Mukkpet Ebikes Founder

The Mukkpet fat tire electric bike is for all ages with a 1500w (peak) motor, top speeds of 23 or 28mph, and Dual Battery Series up to 48V 30Ah.

Key Features and Advantages – Family-Friendly – The Best Ebike Under $1500

With impressive features and exceptional performance as a long distance ebike and cargo electric bicycle, the Mukkpet peak 1500w ebike series promises to set new benchmarks as the best budget electric bike for e bike cargo in the eco-conscious family mobility community.

Dual Battery Ebikes – The Mukkpet NINJA Moped Style E-Bike, Mukkpet Breeze Dual Battery Cargo eBike and the Mukkpet Stepwagon Dual Battery Cargo E-Bike all boast a dual battery design for longer rides with up to 80-120 miles between recharges. This impressive energy storage capacity offers an extended range for longer distances and more family riding time without power concerns. Commute or explore with the kids without worrying about a low battery!

Long Seat/Longtail Ebike/Ebike with Passenger Seat – The NINJA's long seat design allows adults to ride with children. The Stepwagon Extended Rear Rack can even carry two small children or more stuff. The Breeze's sturdy rear seat and Fat Tire design make transporting a lot of stuff over all terrain possible. All these features make traveling in a family group much easier.

Puncture-resistant Fat Tires provide enhanced comfort when riding on bumpy trails or city streets. The Mukkpet series of the best fat tire ebikes also perform exceptionally well in snowy conditions, and a fat tire cargo ebike makes a world of difference on the beach, sandy or loose ground.

USB Phone Charging – Never worry about running out of phone battery during long journeys. The LCD display screen offers hassle-free USB charging with your charging cable for a safer travel experience.

Aluminum Frame – Light, durable aluminum frames make the Mukkpet Ebikes the best budget electric bike for family use. Easy to handle by smaller, younger riders, the light aluminum frame material provides increased strength and durability, thus enhancing the bicycle's lifespan.

Mukkpet NINJA Best Moped Style E-Bike Specifications

Battery 48V 30Ah (15Ah X 2)

Long seat/longtail ebike/ebike with passenger seat

Charger US standard 3.0 A smart charger

80-120 miles longest range ebike

Controller 48V25A

Hub motor 750W brushless gear motor

LCD display

Total payload capacity 300 LBS

Ebike weight 83 LBS

Recommended rider heights 5'4" to 6'4"

Charging time: 4.5-5.5 hours (single battery)

20" x 4" fat tires

Twist throttle

Rear lights: left and right turn signals, brake lights

Front and rear Dual suspension

Mukkpet Breeze Dual-Battery Cargo eBike Specifications

Battery 48V 30Ah (15Ah X 2)

Charger US standard 3.0 A smart charger

Ebike range 80-120 miles long range ebike

Controller 48V25A

Hub motor 750W brushless gear motor

LCD Display

Total payload capacity 330 LBS

E bike weight 79 LBS

Recommended rider heights 5'5" to 6'4"

Charging time 4.5-5.5 hours (single battery)

20" x 4" fat tires

Twist throttle

Rear lights: brake lights

Front suspension

Mukkpet Stepwagon Dual-Battery Cargo E-Bike Specifications

Battery 48V 30Ah (15Ah X 2)

Charger US standard 3.0 A smart charger

Ebike range 80-120 miles long range ebikes

Long seat/longtail ebike/ebike with passenger seat

Controller 48V25A

Hub motor 750W

LCD Display

Total payload capacity 330 LBS

E bike weight 72 LBS

2 seat ebike with back seat can accommodate 2 baby seats

Recommended rider heights 5'3" to 6'5"

Charging Time: 4.5-5.5 hours (single battery)

20" x 3" fat tires

Twist throttle

Rear light signal brake lights

Longtail cargo e bike

Front suspension

About Mukkpet eBikes

Mukkpet is an affordable ebike company committed to cargo electric ebikes for sale that caters to the eco-conscious family electric bike rider. Mukkpet is dedicated to sustainability, affordability, and innovative technology, building better for the next generation.

Erik, the founder and designer at Mukkpet eBikes explains, "The experience of working with e-bikes changed my outlook on life and values. I am determined to focus more on the research and development of family-centered electric bicycles. I hope that through such products, more families can enjoy accompanying their children as they grow up like me. I am passionate about devoting more time and energy to creating safe, comfortable, environmentally friendly family electric bicycles."

Mukkpet's Ebike designs focus on families. The series started with budget-friendly e-bikes, priced from $769, aiming to be every family's first e-bike. Later, with the introduction of dual battery models with long seats and cargo options, Mukkpet ebikes provide more functionality for family leisure and commuting.

Visit Mukkpetbike.com for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

