Launch of New National Osteoarthritis Awareness Campaign: "StandUP2OA" Has Unique Focus on Disease Prevention

In response to this growing public health epidemic the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA) is launching a new comprehensive campaign – StandUp2OA -- focused on osteoarthritis awareness and prevention. While many people mistakenly believe that arthritis aches and pains are a normal part of aging that cannot be avoided, this is not the case. OA is not an inevitable symptom of aging and there are strategies that can help to prevent and manage it.

Lennie Rosenbluth, legendary University of North Carolina basketball star and OAAA honorary co-chair, remains physically active to manage his knee pain and encourages others to StandUp2OA. "It's vital to find ways to still do what you enjoy, and stay as active as possible," says Rosenbluth. "Even if it hurts a little, keep moving. Don't ever let arthritis get you down and continue to find ways to have fun!"

Ways to Get Involved

To help raise awareness about the StandUp2OA campaign and osteoarthritis prevention, the OAAA has developed free tools, resources and infographics that are specific to OA and empower patients, health care providers, policymakers and communities to promote:

About the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance

The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA) was mobilized and funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a response to the growing burden of Osteoarthritis. The OAAA works to advance the recommendations outlined in the National Public Health Agenda for Osteoarthritis by promoting action to prevent and control OA and its progression through proven interventions, public policies, communication strategies and enhanced research initiatives. Learn more at oaaction.unc.edu.

