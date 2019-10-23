Launch of New Product Places Hudson Greens at the Forefront of CBD Consumer Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Greens, the only seed-to-bottle CBD wellness brand, announced the launch of The Hudson Greens Flight for $20. The company is offering a variety pack of its three different strengths of full spectrum organic CBD oil in a convenient and non-committal form factor. The Hudson Greens Flight serves as an easy and accessible option for first-time CBD purchasers and enables consumers to educate themselves by providing exposure to varying strengths and usages of CBD. The Hudson Greens Flight is an ideal gift, particularly for the holiday season.

Hudson Greens

Hudson Greens prides itself on being fully transparent and is dedicated to CBD education and safety. With the CBD industry projected to surpass $20 billion in revenue by 20241, many companies have prioritized capital gain over quality, leaving health and safety standards to fall by the wayside. Hudson Greens, however, has placed accountability, purity, and transparency at the core of its business model; by meticulously controlling all components of its supply chain, Hudson Greens is able to ensure that its products adhere to the highest quality, health, and safety standards. Moreover, Hudson Greens' products are fully vetted and tested by unaffiliated, third-party laboratories.

By voluntarily implementing safety and health controls at every point within its supply chain, Hudson Greens strives to lead the industry in quality assurance. All of Hudson Greens' products are formulated from organically grown, clean-and green-certified hemp and organic coconut MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil. Prior to arriving at Hudson Greens' pharmaceutical-grade cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) facility, each ingredient is tested for pesticides, mycotoxins, and heavy metals. Upon passing the initial quality assurance test, Hudson Greens' ingredients are then subjected to a supercritical C02 extraction (SCFE) and liquid chromatography purification process, which is overseen by a team of doctors and chemists. This unique process allows Hudson Greens to avoid using harsh solvents relied on in the production of isolates and broad spectrum products. After completing the SCFE and liquid chromatography purification process, each batch of CBD is again tested for purity and concentration before being sent to a third-party lab for testing and verification. Finally, an unaffiliated, third-party lab thoroughly tests Hudson Greens' CBD and provides a Certificate of Analysis (COA), which the company makes available on its website and packaging. By engaging a third-party lab to provide a COA, Hudson Greens is able to provide its consumers with unbiased verification of its testing methodologies and purification processes.

Hudson Greens' founders firmly believe that educating consumers is key to ensuring the safety and longevity of the CBD industry. The company is launching a free education and resource center on its website to help consumers identify products with proper labeling and quality assurances. Hudson Greens was founded on the principle that one's health is his or her only irreplaceable asset and, therefore, should be treated with the utmost care.

