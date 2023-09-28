Launch of New Season of The Brain Surgeon's Take

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RxR Pod LLC is proud to announce the new season of The Brain Surgeon's Take, a discussion-based podcast where Navy SEALs, NASA executives, acclaimed athletes and more talk with world-renowned neurosurgeon and professor of neurological surgery, Dr. Rick Komotar

The Brain Surgeon's Take, formerly known as The Crossover, has featured Deepak Chopra, Scott Galloway, Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and many other distinguished guests.

Artwork for The Brain Surgeon's Take
Dr. Komotar is Professor of Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami School of Medicine and an internationally recognized leader in the field of brain tumors.  "Dr. Rick" – who performs nearly 800 brain surgeries each year – says he is "thrilled to provide real science for our audience as we formulate evidence-based and factual discussions with high-profile guests in a wide variety of fields."

New episodes of The Brain Surgeon's Take will be released on Tuesdays on your favorite podcast platforms and on YouTube.  Scheduled guests range from author and former Navy SEAL Drago Dzieran to Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of UPSIDE Foods.

About The Brain Surgeon's Take
The Brain Surgeon's Take (formerly The Crossover) is a discussion-based podcast where experts sit down and talk with world-renowned neurosurgeon and professor of neurological surgery, Dr. Ricardo Komotar.  The podcast's audience is a mix of academics, medical professionals and casual fans in search of great conversation.  Please visit TheBrainSurgeonsTake.com to learn more.

