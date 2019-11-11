Launch of Overseas IoT Tech expo for a glance of Korean IoT Tech Today

* Ministry of Science & ICT : Korean Ministry responsible for nation's Science and Information and Communication Technology ** National IT Industry Promotion Agency : Korean Government Agency responsible for promoting nation's Information Technology

Companies representing Korea will launch their revolutionary products in the application of IoT throughout multi-sectors including but not limited to smart health (wearable), Smart Home (hardware security, voice recognition) and Smart Transport (smart scanner). From this particular event, they anticipate seeking potential partners such as distributors and any IoT solution related providers in the cooperation from technical and business perspectives in SEA market.

This event will be organized under the name of "Korea IoT Highlights" at the "IoT Tech expo" that is scheduled at Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley for 2 days from 13th and 14th of November.

The program will include 2 rounds of IR pitching from each participant that are scheduled at 11:30 am and 3 pm. It is expected to expand and build a strong business network among Korean companies and potential partners or associates throughout this event.

Location: Booth No. 583, Ground floor, Korean Pavillion supported by NIPA at Santa Clara Convention Center

MSIT, Ministry of Science & ICT and NIPA, National IT Industry Promotion Agency anticipate having synergy effect between two countries, Korea and North America by establishing strategic business partnerships with positive exchanges and activities to be made during this event.

Below is a chart of the participating companies and a short description of their products.

Participating company Product being introduced 10pple Products IoT service predicting diseases of pets

based on veterinary medicine Summary In addition to the function of powering on as stepping on and powering off as stepping down, it includes the features checking weight, and analyzing and reporting big-data Website https://www.broadp.com/pogme-2 DCR Products Design, develop and manufacture smart sensors Summary We design, develop and manufacture smart sensors such as a parking sensor, a temperature/humidity sensor and etc. together with network capabilities Website www.dcrcompany.kr Dream Guide Company Products The IoT safety management system Summary The IoT safety management system, School Check, provides bus location, on/off vehicle information, attendance report, missing child prevention system, and accident alarm for children's safety and convenient student management Website http://www.schoolcheck.co.kr/lang/en/ GURU IOT CO., LTD. Products Smartphone controlled robot Summary Currently, we have a vision to disseminate robotic technology that is practically necessary for everyone by giving new value to smartphone hardware resources in drawers Website https://www.guruiot.com INFOWORKS Products development and manufacturing company producing Wearable, Mobility, IoT solutions to industry problems Summary Specialized in Safety Wearable System, Imaging Sensor especially for mobility and smart sensor for IoT product. With our Hardware/Software engineers and professionals, we provide Human-oriented and Market-oriented business Website www.info-works.co.kr J2C Products Provider of high fidelity iris recognition solutions Summary Internally developed two key optical components that determine 70% of the performance and price of iris recognition device: the world's fist 5MP B&W camera module and IR&LED module Website www.jtwoc.com Lineable Inc. Products Hardware-based company creating smart solutions to help families protect and prevent potential problems Summary By using a combination of the most common and most advanced technologies such as Bluetooth, GPS, and LPWAN, Lineable delivers the most effective and price competitive gadgets to the market Website www.lineable.net o2o Inc. Products ICT company with AI-based agent services

including Voice recognition, AI speakers, and IoT control Summary We introduced the first STB-connected type of AI speaker for existing legacy STBs. In which, we used the patent AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation) technology with referencing TV audio Website www.o2o.kr Pluxity Co., Ltd. Products 3D spatial information-based integrated solution

for smart building and smart city Summary Pluxity has original technologies that are the source of digital-twin such as city/building 3D virtualization modelling technology, 3D map based integrated monitoring system, and various simulations Website https://www.pluxity.com/ SketchOn Inc. Products Specializing in printing solutions

and makes a temporary tattoo solution, Prinker Summary Our skin printing solution, Prinker, allows users to select endless designs from our platform or create their own designs (Prinker App) and apply them to their skin in just a few seconds Website www.sketchon.co.kr

SOURCE MSIT (Ministry of Science & ICT) and NIPA (National IT Industry Promotion Agency)