Launch of Phase 3 clinical trial with Nefecon in Japan

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announces that its partner Viatris Pharmaceutical Japan G.K. ("Viatris") has initiated a phase III clinical trial in Japan with Nefecon, named VR-205 in the Japanese market, in Japanese patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

The clinical trial is a bridging study requiring a limited number of Japanese patients to participate in a study similar in design to that of the global NefIgArd trial. IgA nephropathy is a designated retractable disease in Japan, with an estimated 33,000 patients in Japan* assumed to be suffering from this disease and with limited treatment options for IgAN patients in this country.

Calliditas Therapeutics announces license agreement with Viatris to register and commercialize specialty therapy for IgA nephropathy in Japan - Calliditas Therapeutics AB

*Japan Intractable Disease Information Center

