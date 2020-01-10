Launch of Play a Trump Card

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The statement "Knowledge is Power" will always be a true and powerful statement. Social media and web pages constantly create virtual reality learning opportunities for students. In a world beset with too much information, it is most difficult for students to grasp the knowledge they are faced with, so learning becomes a challenge.

These challenges must be met head-on with innovative ideas with catchy, trendy, and historic value to incite their enthusiasm for learning. History is our "Best Teacher."

Play A Trump Card

Throughout history, flashcards have been used to educate children in all levels of education. Flashcards on their own literally train students to memorize facts. "Play A Trump Card" playing cards take flashcards to the next step. By displaying facts and images that can be read and visualized while someone is playing a game, it has a greater impact. The "Play A Trump Card" playing cards are giving the ability to the "gamer", who while being entertained by the game is in a positive learning mindset, to instantly become a student without realizing that they have taken that step.

Understanding how the U.S. Government works is a "dry" topic to most children and adults. With the launch of www.PlayATrumpCard.com, students are educated on how our government works and who our American Leaders are (historical and current) just by visiting our website and by playing with the playing cards. The "Play a Trump Card" inaugural pack focuses on the Trump Administration and the past and present players of President Trump's team.

As part of our mission to aid in learning, "Play A Trump Card" will be expanding packs to other areas such as Mathematics, English Literature, English Language and other core subjects currently in most school's curriculum. Educating "Young and Eager Minds" is our passion and finding new and exciting ways for everyone to learn is and will be a lifelong endeavor.

Share your thoughts if you feel this is an excellent learning tool for young minds.

Contact Marold Studesville at 662.542.2908, or email at info@PlayATrumpCard.com

Related Images

example-of-a-playing-card.png

Example of a playing card

Related Links

Website - Play a Trump Card

Video - Play a Trump Card

SOURCE Play A Trump Card

Related Links

https://playatrumpcard.com

