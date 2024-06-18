Launch of Redy Empowers Home Sellers to Dictate Their Own Terms

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redy , the only marketplace that rewards home sellers for selecting an agent who best aligns with their sale goals, announced its launch in five markets. Home sellers can now turn their listing opportunities into assets in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, Phoenix, and San Diego today.

The two-sided platform offers benefits for both parties. While agents have the opportunity to compete and offer the best terms for desired properties, sellers can determine from an interested pool of agents who they trust to get them closest to their ideal sale agreement. Sellers get control over the whole process, and agents control which listings they put their energy and money into, shifting how both parties find success.

"For the first time, sellers get paid cash to pick an agent; as a result, agents are directly invested in the sale. All agents have the opportunity to own local seller listings, which will in return help them own the local market they operate in and level the playing field for listings. When you own local seller listings, you own your local market," said Josh Altman, Co-Founder of Redy, real estate agent and cast member on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing.

Home sellers and agents are already seeing how Redy has revolutionized the market:

Home sellers sell their houses for an average of 12% more than market value while granting agents a competitive commission.

Over 5,000 homes have been listed on Redy, with the seller receiving an average cash bonus of $2,357 upfront.

Through Redy, the tens of billions of dollars agents have traditionally spent buying leads through big companies like Google, Facebook, and Zillow go straight into the home seller's pocket. The home seller selects the agent they want to interact with and fully controls when this interaction happens. Home sellers can escape endless unsolicited offers and receive personalized agent proposals with a cash reward just for listing their home. Redy does not share home sellers' personal, property, or contact information until they have chosen an agent.

"At the core of the NAR settlement is a significant revelation: the real estate industry has systematically disempowered consumers. Redy is revolutionizing the real estate market by transforming residential listings into valuable assets. We empower home sellers with unprecedented control, fair competition, and total transparency. Our mission is to equip homeowners with the tools to manage and maximize the value of their property listings fully. According to NAR's own data, agents convert only about 1 out of every 100 leads obtained from major advertising companies. At Redy, we enable agents to secure listings rather than chase leads," states Shelly Cofini, Chief Strategy Officer at Redy.

For more information on Redy, visit https://www.redy.com .

About Redy

Redy puts the home seller in control of their home sale. Launched in June 2024, Redy is the first online marketplace that gives homeowners a place at the seller's table. For more information, visit https://www.redy.co m.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Redy