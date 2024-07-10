Launch of Revolutionary Content Curation Layer (CCL) for Travel Agencies Highlights Travelport's AI Strategy

The innovative travel technology company is first to launch AI-powered CCL and Content Optimizer, a new product within the Travelport+ platform, providing travel agencies more control over multi-source content

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport , a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, today announced the debut of the Content Curation Layer (CCL). The CCL uses AI to power search while trawling billions of trip options, helping agencies find the perfect match for their customers. As the latest enhancement to the innovative Travelport+ platform, CCL uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) to quickly deliver the right range of accurate, highly intuitive search results to its travel agency partners worldwide.

"Travelport's role in the increasingly complex travel industry is to take millions of pieces of disparate information and make it simple for both travel agencies and providers to understand, search, sell and service," said Greg Webb, Chief Executive Officer at Travelport. "We believe AI and machine learning are powerful tools to do just that. The Content Curation Layer will allow travel agencies to provide travelers the right range of normalized, enriched, bookable content at speed, via a singular search screen. Used for all content sources (LCC, EDIFACT, NDC, hotel, car, etc.), the CCL allows agents to compare apples to oranges in an apples-to-apples way."

Travelport's Content Curation Layer is a powerful tech-enabler that uses AI and ML to sift through aggregated, multi-source content and returns search results faster than the average airline search response time. It identifies the most relevant offers for each traveler to create a faster, more intelligent search experience for the agent. This technology layer simplifies the delivery of retail-ready content to agencies and helps them curate options that are most desirable for the travelers.

One of the key features of the CCL is the Content Optimizer, a new Travelport+ product that offers agency customers greater control over all content types, including both traditional and NDC content. With the ability to apply agency-specific rules, agencies can use Content Optimizer to tailor search options and results, enhance revenue optimization and mitigate content choice overload.

"Our travel agency partners know their travelers well, and Content Optimizer gives agencies the ability to set their own rules and customize the type of results that are prioritized," Webb continued. "This innovative product offers agencies more control of their content, with the support of AI to save agencies more time and money."

More information about Travelport's CCL and Content Optimizer enhancements can be found at Travelport.com/plus/ai-powered-search-controls.

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

