Launch of Smls Fundraising Platform Puts Giving Power Into Hands of NFT Owners

Smls brings innovation and clarity to charitable giving on the blockchain

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smls (pronounced smīlz), a global fundraising platform that supports various humanitarian and social causes through the sale of original, cause-inspired NFTs, launched today on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace where users can purchase original works of art and digital assets by emerging artists. Not only does Smls enable novel and innovative ways to raise funds for important causes globally, they address what many describe as a lack of transparency and openness in the charitable sector where supporters and the public have the ability to verify how funds are distributed.

NFT Supporting Voices of Children, entitled

"With the launch of Smls, we are able to give people the opportunity to support causes in a way that is straightforward, sincere, and valuable," explains Robert Estes, founder of Smls. "By using the most efficient technologies, specifically through NFT purchases as a method of raising support, we remove the potential for large overhead expenses and inefficiencies. This allows us to deliver maximum financial value in minutes to those that need it the most at the highest level of transparency."

By visiting Smls on OpenSea, any NFT collector, crypto enthusiast, or curious supporter can purchase a campaign's NFT, with funds going to verified non-profit organizations. Unlike traditional donations, NFT buyers are able to resell their purchases pre- or post-campaign, allowing contributors to not only take ownership of an asset but the very cause itself. Each NFT campaign will be dedicated to a different non-profit organization and support local artists commissioned to create the original works of art. The first charity to receive Smls' donations is Voices of Children, who provide professional psychological support and educational assistance, among many other essential resources, to Ukrainian children and families. Children inherit the future, and Voices of Children aims to provide the scaffolding to sustain the youth of Ukraine through one of the most challenging chapters in their lifetime.

To encourage campaign contributions, Smls provides the chance for supporters to receive various gifts and rewards through surprise giveaways, airdrops, a crypto treasure hunt, and exclusive community events. For those who may be unfamiliar with the blockchain but still want to help, monthly memberships are available on Gumroad's secure patronage platform for as little as $1 a month with similar rewards.

The NFTs supporting Voices of Children can be purchased while supplies last from now until December 31st, 2022 on OpenSea. The first Giveaway recipients will be announced live on Twitter and Instagram January 2nd, 2023 at 7:30pm EST.

For more information about Smls and their upcoming campaigns, visit smls.fun and follow Smls on Instagram and Twitter.

About Smls

Smls is a global fundraising platform bringing financial support to valiant but vulnerable individuals facing the world's most challenging hardships. Our campaigns connect adopters of cutting-edge technology and charitable organizations to create an open, transparent, and rewarding method of giving back to humanity. Changing the world can be fun. For additional information, visit smls.fun.

Contact

Robert Estes

[email protected]

+1 (917) 765-9011

SOURCE Smls