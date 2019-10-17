Launch of the 2nd call of solicitation on best poverty reduction practices
Oct 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A video presented by China.org.cn on launch of the 2nd call of solicitation on the best poverty reduction practices:
Intro: At the 2019 China Poverty Reduction International Forum on Wednesday, China Internet Information Center and six other organizations announced the launch of the second call of the Global Solicitation on Best Poverty Reduction Practices.
At the 2019 China Poverty Reduction International Forum on Wednesday, China Internet Information Center and six other organizations announced the launch of the second call of the Global Solicitation on Best Poverty Reduction Practices.
Running from October 16, 2019, to March 31, 2020, the new campaign will invite organizations and individuals from all over the world to submit examples of poverty reduction cases. It aims to share domestic and international best practices in poverty alleviation using real-life cases as the mechanism, so as to promote South-South Cooperation in poverty alleviation.
The campaign is jointly hosted by the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Poverty Reduction Center in China (IPRCC), China Internet Information Center (CIIC), and the three Rome-based Agencies of the United Nations (RBAs)—the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and World Food Programme (WFP).
It is planned to publish a compilation of the top 100 case studies in 2020, and this will be shared and promoted around the world through the Global Poverty Reduction Online Knowledge Sharing Database. Individual authors and organizations with winning submissions will each receive a certificate issued by the hosting organizations.
At the forum, the list of the 110 best poverty reduction case studies selected from a total of 820 case studies submitted in the first round of the campaign, launched in May last year, was also announced. 645 case studies were submitted by Government agencies at all levels, enterprises and individuals in China, presenting various approaches to poverty reduction. These include poverty reduction through tourism, financial poverty alleviation, poverty reduction for vulnerable groups, and poverty reduction through employment and entrepreneurship. 175 international cases were contributed by international organizations and research institutions including the WFP, IFAD, FAO, WB, ADB, African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET), and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative(OPHI) at the University of Oxford. These case studies cover more than 30 countries, including Pakistan, Brazil, Philippines, Colombia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Laos, and Malaysia.
At the 3rd annual International Seminar on Global Poverty Reduction Partnerships in Rome last May, Xia Gengsheng, vice minister of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Reduction and Development, said that the Chinese government was working on its post-2020 strategy for poverty reduction. "We will promote cooperation with international agencies so that we can better explore measures to address relative poverty and promote poverty alleviation in China in a sustainable manner."
The 2019 China Poverty Reduction International Forum was hosted through the combined efforts of the seven above-mentioned organizations, under the theme of "Joint efforts on knowledge sharing, to promote global poverty reduction governance."More than 200 guests from 30 countries attended the forum.
Annex: List of the 110 best case studies from the first "Global Solicitation and Challenge Prize on Best Poverty Reduction Practices"
|
Award List of the Global Solicitation and Challenge Prize on Best Poverty Reduction Practices (This list is in no particular order)
|
Case
|
Organization
|
Industries with Local Characteristics Help Alleviate Poverty and Increase Income - A Case Study of Reducing Poverty Through Developing Cattle Raising Industry in Horqin Zuoyi Rear Banner
|
College of Animal Science and Technology of the Inner Mongolia University for Nationalities, Beef Cattle Disease Prevention and Control Engineering Technology Research Center of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region
|
Poverty Reduction Through Ecological Protection and Ecological Compensation - A Case Study of Ecological Poverty Alleviation in Horqin Zuoyi Rear Banner
|
The Office of the CPC Committee of Horqin Zuoyi Rear Banner and Inner Mongolia Minzu University
|
Extended Engagement with the Impoverished Population via Poverty Reduction Consultation Meetings - A Case Study About Meetings with Farmers in Jarud Banner
|
Jarud Banner CPC Committee, People's Government of Jarud Banner
|
Motivating Poverty-stricken Households by "Lending Gazelles" Instead of "Donating Gazelles" - A Case on Poverty Alleviation by Developing a Mongolian Gazelle Breeding Industry in Nanjiang County, Sichuan Province
|
The Working Group on Poverty Alleviation designated by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Nanjiang County, Sichuan Province
|
Pursuing Sustainable Poverty Reduction Using a Comprehensive Model Spearheaded by Enterprise - Wanda's Poverty Alleviation Model in Danzhai County Inspires Other Enterprises to Follow
|
Wanda Group
|
Targeted Poverty Alleviation by Using Network Communication Technology - A Case Study of China Mobile's Targeted Poverty Alleviation System
|
China Mobile
|
Promoting Rural Tourism to Help Poverty Alleviation in Ethnic Minority Villages - "Rural Tourism Plus" Poverty Alleviation Model in Leishan County, Guizhou Province
|
People's Government of Leishan County
|
Caring for Left-behind Children in Impoverished Villages
|
Shizhong District Committee of the Communist Youth League of Neijiang City
|
"Institutional Care + Home Care" Model Helps Specially Straitened Families Live Better Lives - A Case Study of Leshan's Support Program for Specially Straitened Families
|
Leshan Bureau of Civil Affairs; Leshan Bureau of Poverty Alleviation and Development
|
Workshops for Poverty Alleviation to Enable Escaping Poverty Through Employment - A Case Study from Chetian Village, Yangcun Town, Longnan County, Jiangxi.
|
Poverty Alleviation and Relocation Office of Longnan County, Jiangxi Province
|
International Cooperation in Driving Regional Agricultural Development - A Case of South-South Cooperation Between China and Nigeria
|
Foreign Economic Cooperation Center, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of PRC
|
South-South Cooperation in Driving Regional Poverty Alleviation and Development - A Case of South-South Cooperation between China and Uganda
|
Foreign Economic Cooperation Center, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China
|
Constructing a Service System Covering the Complete Agricultural Industry Chain from Production to Supply and then to Marketing - A Case of Transformation and Upgrading of Urban and Rural Trade & Distribution Systems in Jiangyou
|
Jiangyou Bureau of Commerce and Tourism, Jiangyou Poverty Alleviation and Development Bureau
|
Poverty Alleviation Resettlement (PAR) Program - A Case Study on Poverty Alleviation through Relocation and Resettlement in Linxi County of Inner Mongolia ("Relocation +")
|
Poverty Alleviation Office of Linxi County, Inner Mongolia
|
Using Commercial Insurance to Prevent Poor Households from Returning to Poverty – A Case of Catastrophe Insurance in Sichuan Province
|
Inspection Office of Non-Banking Institutions, Sichuan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau: Chen Wei
|
Bringing Laborers out of Poverty with Vocational Education - A Case Study on Poverty Reduction by Using a "Pedicure" Training Program in Ziyang County
|
People's Government of Ziyang County, Shaanxi Province
|
Promoting Health and Poverty Alleviation through Charity Organizations—Report on the "Transfar Peace of Mind Health Clinics" Initiative by the Transfar Foundation
|
Zhejiang Transfar Foundation
|
Increasing Rural Income Through Building Photovoltaic Stations Under the Collective Ownership of the Village - A Case Study of the Collective Photovoltaic Model in Wushan, Chongqing
|
China Institute for Poverty Reduction, Beijing Normal University
|
Breaking the Intergenerational Poverty Cycle through Vocational Education -- BN Vocational School Model
|
BN Vocational School
|
Fostering the Capacity of Independent Development Through Foreign Aid - A Case Study of Agricultural Cooperation Between China and Tanzania
|
The International Poverty Reduction Center in China, China Agricultural University
|
Bringing Extremely Impoverished Regions Out of Poverty through Comprehensive Utilization of Measures – A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation Trials in Hebian Village by the Team of Professor Li Xiaoyun at China Agricultural University
|
China Institute for South-South Cooperation in Agriculture and College of Humanities and Development Studies, China Agricultural University
|
Revitalize Rural Areas through Professional Cooperatives - Take Tianyuan Muge (Pastoral) Breeding Cooperatives in Weiyuan County, Gansu Province as an Example
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Weiyuan County
|
Promoting Income Increase Among Impoverished People Through Medium-term Skills Training - A Case of Medium-term Skills Training Program in Baoji City, Shaanxi Province
|
Baoji Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security
|
Project Reserves in Qianyang, Shaanxi Makes Poverty Reduction Resources Better Tailored to the Needs of the Poor
|
Qianyang County People's Government in Shaanxi Province
|
Community Factories Push forward Anti-Poverty Relocation - A Case Analysis on Pingli County in Shaanxi Province
|
CPC Pingli County Committee and Pingli County People's Government
|
Dingbian County Innovates Work Mechanisms to Drive Targeted Poverty Alleviation
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Dingbian County
|
E-Commerce Enterprise Promotes Development of the Whole Industrial Chain of Modern Agriculture - Poverty Reduction through In-Depth Integration of Agriculture and E-Commerce in Anhui's Guzhen County
|
Anhui Provincial Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development; Guzhen County Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development
|
Insurance Improves Medical Care for the Poor - A Case Study of Beijing Life Insurance
|
Beijing Life Insurance Co., Ltd
|
Conducting Targeted Poverty-Reduction Work through University Cooperation - A Case of Zhongxin Village Paired Up with SCAU in Poverty Alleviation Program
|
South China Agricultural University
|
Motivating Impoverished People to Lift Themselves Out of Poverty - Cash Award Incentive Scheme Launched by the Survey and Research Center for China Household Finance at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics
|
Anti-poverty Policy Team Under the Survey and Research Center for China Household Finance at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics
|
Improved Motivation of Students in Poverty-stricken Areas Helps Reducing Poverty - A Case Study of Youth Education Promotion Program
|
Anti-poverty Policy Team Under the Survey and Research Center for China Household Finance at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics
|
Giving Play to Social Public Welfare Organizations and Increasing the Income of Impoverished Households - A Case Study of Meishan College Student Entrepreneurship Association
|
Meishan University Students Entrepreneurship Foundation
|
Caring for Orphans to Ensure Their Healthy Growth - A Case Study of Hunan Construction Technician School 's Assistance to Poor Orphans
|
Hunan Construction Technician School
|
Improving Black Fungi Cultivation in Tailai to Facilitate Poverty Alleviation
|
Northeast Forestry University
|
Upgrading Medical Services in Poverty-Stricken Areas with Integrated Measures – A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation via Medical Security in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province
|
Hanzhong Municipal Health Commission
|
Net-enabled Poverty Relief – Alibaba Poverty Relief Fund Explores China-appropriate "Internet + Poverty Relief" Models
|
Alibaba Group
|
Sustainable Poverty Alleviation Through the Joint Development of Tea Industry and Tourism Industry - A New Way of Tea-Travel Integration in Aikou Village of Hunan Province
|
Beijing Technology and Business University：Ge Hongling,Shen Zhimeng, Shi Linzhang
|
Airbnb Expands Influence of Traditional Tourism-based Poverty Alleviation through Distinctive Homestays in Guilin
|
World Tourism Alliance
|
The Tourism Poverty Reduction Model Based on Scenic Areas to Develop the Village and Enables Capable Persons to Promote Impoverished Household Development - The Tourism Poverty Reduction Model in Yesanpo Scenic Area in Hebei
|
China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation
|
Helping to Alleviate Poverty Through Innovations in the Management Patterns of Village-Level Organizations: Exploring Strategies to Improve Rural Governance in Liuba County
|
The CPC Committee of Liuba County
|
Reducing Poverty in Gansu by Taking Integrated Measures to Control Soil Erosion and Creating Agricultural Jobs - A Case of Fuzhou-Dingxi Cooperation in Realizing Poverty Alleviation Through Ecological Conservation
|
Fuzhou Water Resources Bureau, Fuzhou Agricultural Bureau, Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affaris of Fuzhou
|
Lifting Rural Women Out of Poverty - A Case Study of Zhongai Garment Company
|
Zhong'ai Wanjia Garments Co., Ltd
|
Financing Moragahakanda Irrigation Project for Improving Agricultural Development in Sri Lanka
|
China Development Bank, Guangxi Branch
|
Customized Talent Cultivation Supports Regional Poverty Reduction - A Case Study of Customized Cultivation of Hydraulic Professionals in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai Province
|
Personnel Department of Ministry of Water Resources
|
Innovating "Internet + Diagnosis" to Reduce Poverty Through Healthcare - A Case Study of Pingyu County, Henan Province
|
People's Government of Pingyu County
|
Big Data and the Fight to Reduce Poverty in Binzhou, Shandong Province
|
Binzhou Municipal Leading Group Office for Poverty Alleviation and Development
|
Coordinating Biodiversity Protection and Poverty Reduction - A Case of Chinese Bee Farming in Wufeng County
|
The Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation, Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China
|
Alleviate Poverty by Providing Poor Students with Free Vocational Education
|
Guangdong Country Garden Polytechnic College
|
Creating Seasonal Jobs to Increase Income of Poverty-Stricken Workforce - A Case Study on Seasonal Jobs and Cooperation Between Fuzhou and Dingxi Cities
|
Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Fuzhou City
|
Promoting the Development of Local Industries in Poverty-stricken Regions Through Financial Product Innovation - A Case Study of the "Potato Loan" of Zhongcheng Rural Bank
|
Zhongcheng Bank Ltd. in Xundian County, Kunming City
|
Supporting Industry Development in Poverty-Stricken Regions Through Finance and Insurance - A Case Model of Direct Finance and Cooperative Insurance Established by PICC P&C Hebei
|
The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited, Hebei Branch (PICC P&C Hebei)
|
Integrating Resources in Impoverished Mountainous Areas by Establishing a Shared Tourism Economic Community - A Case Study of Shared and Interdependent Poverty Reduction Model of Xuefengshan Tourism Company in Hunan
|
Huaihua Poverty Alleviation and Development Office, Hunan Xuefeng Ecological and Cultural Tourism Co,.Ltd, School of Economics, Huaihua University
|
International Cooperation in Children's Feeding Program and Striving for the Realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals - A Case Study of the Feeding Project of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation in Ethiopian Schools
|
China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation
|
Public-Private-Producer Partnership (4P Model) Brings Smallholder Farmers on Board to Sustainable Poverty Reduction –A Case Study of IFAD Project in Shiyan, Hubei Province.
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Gender-Responsive Poverty Alleviation - A Case of Strengthening Yi Ethnic Minority Women's Mohong Embroidery Production Skills in Yunnan Province
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Improvement in Infrastructure and Participatory Management Enhance Farmers' Capacity for Development
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Innovative Financial Model Provides Support for the Impoverished People - A Case Study of Microfinance
|
Department of Development Guidance, State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development
|
Integrating E-commerce and Special Agricultural Products to Promote Sustainable Development in Poverty-stricken Areas - A Case Study of E-commerce Poverty Alleviation in Longnan City
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Longnan City
|
Developing Photovoltaic Industry Promotes Income Increase - A Case Study of Reducing Poverty Through Building Photovoltaic Power Generation System in Weiyuan County of Gansu Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Weiyuan County, Dingxi City
|
Poverty Alleviation by Setting up Workshops for Left-behind Labors in Poverty-Stricken Villages - A Case Study of Juancheng County in Heze City
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Heze City
|
Raising Layer Chickens as a Solution to Cast off Poverty in Weixian County of Hebei
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Weixian County
|
Planting Paper Mulberry to Promote Poverty Alleviation in Desertification Areas - The Successful Practice of Wuchuan County's Building Paper Mulberry for Poverty Alleviation in Guizhou Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Taikang County
|
Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development Through Relocation Projects - A Case Study of Sanyou Village in Tibet Autonomous Region
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Tibet Autonomous Region
|
Poverty Eradication Through Targeted Poverty Alleviation and Development of Local Industries - A Case Study of Shibadong Village in Hunan Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Huayuan County
|
People's Republic of China: Dryland Sustainable Agriculture Project
|
Imelda Baleta,
|
People's Republic of China: Shanxi Integrated Agricultural Development Project
|
Hsiao Chink Tang
|
People's Republic of China: Yunnan Integrated Road Network Development Project
|
Hsiao Chink Tang
|
Promoting Ecological Restoration and Reducing Poverty for Farmers with Circular Economy - A Case Study of Mining Areas Restoration in Sishui County
|
Ministry of Ecology and Environment
|
Increasing Income of Poor by Revitalizing Traditional Crafts and Protecting Intangible Cultural Heritage - A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation in Guizhou Province
|
Protection Center of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Guizhou Province
|
Improving Farmers' Skills Through Trainings at Farmers' Field School - A Case Study of Rong'an County, Guangxi Province
|
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Plant Protection Station of Rong'an Bureau of Agriculture
|
Chinese Herbal Medicine Industry Promotes the Development of Poverty-stricken Areas--A Case Study of Rhodiola Cultivation by INOHERB for Poverty Alleviation
|
INOHERB Cosmetics Co., Ltd.
|
Let the Community Play the Leading Role in Poverty Alleviation - Inspiration from Sustainable Development Projects in China's Poor Rural Areas
|
World Bank
|
Developing Traditional Industries for Increasing Incomes of Impoverished Households - A Case of Poverty Alleviation by Developing White Lotus Planting in Guangchang County, Jiangxi Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Guangchang County
|
Promoting Sustainable Development Among the Impoverished Population and in Poverty-stricken Areas, by Developing Photovoltaic Power Stations and Other Industries - A Case Study of Photovoltaic Poverty Alleviation in Jinzhai County, Anhui Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jinzhai County
|
Reform and Innovative Measures Promote Poverty Alleviation - A Case Study of Jinggangshan in Ji'an City of Jiangxi Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jinggangshan City
|
Lifting Families with Disabled People out of Poverty Through Centralized Care - A Case Study of Care Center for the Severely-disabled in Shangcai County, Zhumadian City of Henan Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Shangcai County
|
TV Media Promotes Strategies, Technologies for Poverty Alleviation and Boosts Poor People's Aspiration for Well Being - A Case Study of a Local TV Program of Hainan Province
|
Hainan Radio and TV University (Hainan Promotion Group Office of Night School TV Program on Poverty Alleviation)
|
Providing More Public-service Jobs to Increase Income of Impoverished People - A Case Study of "Road Maintenance + Poverty Reduction" in Yunnan Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Yunnan Province
|
Five Fund Management Measures Promote Poverty Reduction - A Case Study of Linyi City
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Linyi City
|
Improving Micro-credit Working Mechanism to Accelerate Poverty Alleviation Through Finance - A Case Study of Micro-credit in Anhui Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Anhui Province
|
Insurance Plays a Big Role in Curbing the Increase in Poverty - A Case of "Poverty Prevention Insurance" Launched by China Pacific Insurance
|
China Pacific Insurance
|
Poverty Alleviation by Improving Local Financial System and Microcredit: Sanmenxia Case
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Sanmenxia City
|
Promoting Industrial Poverty Alleviation with the Stay-in Village Team
|
Organization Department of the CPC Xinjiang Regional Committee
|
E-commerce Helps Poverty-Stricken Areas Shake off Poverty - A Case Study of Jiangxi Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jiangxi Province
|
Development of Enterprises Drives Poverty Reduction - A Case Study of Evergrande Real Estate Group in Bijie, Guizhou Province
|
Evergrande Real Estate Group
|
Poverty Alleviation with International Experience - A Case Study of Beautiful Village Program of Samsung (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
|
Samsung (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
|
Poverty Alleviation Through E-commerce Drives Regional Development - A Case Study of "Grandma Liao's Salted Duck Eggs" in Ruijin City, Jiangxi Province
|
Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jiangxi Province
|
Internet Plus Initiative Boosts Social Involvement in Poverty Reduction - A Case of Poverty Reduction Conducted by the Website "Social Participation in Poverty Alleviation and Development of China"
|
Social Participation in Poverty Alleviation and Development of China Website
|
Enterprises Promote Poverty Alleviation - A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation Training Shop of Suning Holdings Group
|
Suning Holdings Group
|
|
World Bank
|
Strengthen the Coverage of Agricultural Risks through Agricultural Insurance – A Case Study of Senegal
|
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
|
Connect Smallholder Farmers to Markets - A Case Study of Purchase for Progress by the World Food Programme
|
World Food Programme
|
Mongolia: Food and Nutrition Social Welfare Program and Project
|
Imelda Baleta,
|
Nepal: Strengthening Public Management Program
|
Çiğdem Akın,
|
Philippines: Social Protection Support Project
|
Shamit Chakravarti
|
Sri Lanka: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Line of Credit Project
|
Takuya Hoshino
|
Uzbekistan: Surkhandarya Water Supply and Sanitation Project
|
Jung Ho Kim
|
Vietnam: Lower Secondary Education for the Most Disadvantaged Regions Project
|
Eiko Izawa,
|
E-finance Vouchers Support Agribusiness - A Case Study of Kenya by the International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Rural Development in the Arabian Peninsula - Technology Transfer to Enhance Rural Livelihoods and Natural Resource Management in the Arabian Peninsula
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Agricultural Innovation Marketplace - Knowledge-sharing Initiative to Boost Agricultural Innovation in LAC and African Countries
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Rural Entrepreneurship Resource Centers - Giving Entrepreneurs the Skills and Tools to Build Their Ideas into Businesses
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Knowledge-sharing Radio Broadcasts Help Female Farmers Thrive - Adding Female Voices to Agricultural Radio Programmes Empowered Communities in Four African Countries
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Tool Banks in Rural India - Empowering Women through Better Access to Agricultural Tools
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
Certificate Scheme Provides Access to Finance in Paraguay - A New Way to Access Collateral for Loans
|
International Fund for Agricultural Development
|
South Korea: Promoting Poverty Reduction based on National Strategy
|
International Poverty Reduction Center in China
|
Economic Development and Poverty Reduction - The Case of Malaysia's Exploration and Practice over Thirty Years
|
International Poverty Reduction Center in China
|
Disaster Risk Management and Poverty Alleviation - A Case Study of Cuba's Practices
|
International Poverty Reduction Center in China
|
Achieving Poverty Reduction by Promoting Women's Employment – A Case of Canadian Women's Employment Plan
|
International Poverty Reduction Center in China
|
The Impact of Conditional Cash Transfers (CCTs) on Poverty and Inequality Reduction - A Case of Brazil's Family Grant Program
|
International Poverty Reduction Center in China
Launch of the 2nd call of solicitation on best poverty reduction practices
http://p.china.org.cn/2019-10/16/content_75307261.htm?tdsourcetag=s_pctim_aiomsg
SOURCE China.org.cn
Share this article