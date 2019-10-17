Launch of the 2nd call of solicitation on best poverty reduction practices

Award List of the Global Solicitation and Challenge Prize on Best Poverty Reduction Practices (This list is in no particular order)

Case Organization

Industries with Local Characteristics Help Alleviate Poverty and Increase Income - A Case Study of Reducing Poverty Through Developing Cattle Raising Industry in Horqin Zuoyi Rear Banner College of Animal Science and Technology of the Inner Mongolia University for Nationalities, Beef Cattle Disease Prevention and Control Engineering Technology Research Center of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Poverty Reduction Through Ecological Protection and Ecological Compensation - A Case Study of Ecological Poverty Alleviation in Horqin Zuoyi Rear Banner The Office of the CPC Committee of Horqin Zuoyi Rear Banner and Inner Mongolia Minzu University

Extended Engagement with the Impoverished Population via Poverty Reduction Consultation Meetings - A Case Study About Meetings with Farmers in Jarud Banner Jarud Banner CPC Committee, People's Government of Jarud Banner

Motivating Poverty-stricken Households by "Lending Gazelles" Instead of "Donating Gazelles" - A Case on Poverty Alleviation by Developing a Mongolian Gazelle Breeding Industry in Nanjiang County, Sichuan Province The Working Group on Poverty Alleviation designated by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Nanjiang County, Sichuan Province

Pursuing Sustainable Poverty Reduction Using a Comprehensive Model Spearheaded by Enterprise - Wanda's Poverty Alleviation Model in Danzhai County Inspires Other Enterprises to Follow Wanda Group

Targeted Poverty Alleviation by Using Network Communication Technology - A Case Study of China Mobile's Targeted Poverty Alleviation System China Mobile

Promoting Rural Tourism to Help Poverty Alleviation in Ethnic Minority Villages - "Rural Tourism Plus" Poverty Alleviation Model in Leishan County, Guizhou Province People's Government of Leishan County

Caring for Left-behind Children in Impoverished Villages Shizhong District Committee of the Communist Youth League of Neijiang City

"Institutional Care + Home Care" Model Helps Specially Straitened Families Live Better Lives - A Case Study of Leshan's Support Program for Specially Straitened Families Leshan Bureau of Civil Affairs; Leshan Bureau of Poverty Alleviation and Development

Workshops for Poverty Alleviation to Enable Escaping Poverty Through Employment - A Case Study from Chetian Village, Yangcun Town, Longnan County, Jiangxi. Poverty Alleviation and Relocation Office of Longnan County, Jiangxi Province

International Cooperation in Driving Regional Agricultural Development - A Case of South-South Cooperation Between China and Nigeria Foreign Economic Cooperation Center, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of PRC

South-South Cooperation in Driving Regional Poverty Alleviation and Development - A Case of South-South Cooperation between China and Uganda Foreign Economic Cooperation Center, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China

Constructing a Service System Covering the Complete Agricultural Industry Chain from Production to Supply and then to Marketing - A Case of Transformation and Upgrading of Urban and Rural Trade & Distribution Systems in Jiangyou Jiangyou Bureau of Commerce and Tourism, Jiangyou Poverty Alleviation and Development Bureau

Poverty Alleviation Resettlement (PAR) Program - A Case Study on Poverty Alleviation through Relocation and Resettlement in Linxi County of Inner Mongolia ("Relocation +") Poverty Alleviation Office of Linxi County, Inner Mongolia

Using Commercial Insurance to Prevent Poor Households from Returning to Poverty – A Case of Catastrophe Insurance in Sichuan Province Inspection Office of Non-Banking Institutions, Sichuan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau: Chen Wei

Bringing Laborers out of Poverty with Vocational Education - A Case Study on Poverty Reduction by Using a "Pedicure" Training Program in Ziyang County People's Government of Ziyang County, Shaanxi Province

Promoting Health and Poverty Alleviation through Charity Organizations—Report on the "Transfar Peace of Mind Health Clinics" Initiative by the Transfar Foundation Zhejiang Transfar Foundation

Increasing Rural Income Through Building Photovoltaic Stations Under the Collective Ownership of the Village - A Case Study of the Collective Photovoltaic Model in Wushan, Chongqing China Institute for Poverty Reduction, Beijing Normal University

Breaking the Intergenerational Poverty Cycle through Vocational Education -- BN Vocational School Model BN Vocational School

Fostering the Capacity of Independent Development Through Foreign Aid - A Case Study of Agricultural Cooperation Between China and Tanzania The International Poverty Reduction Center in China, China Agricultural University

Bringing Extremely Impoverished Regions Out of Poverty through Comprehensive Utilization of Measures – A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation Trials in Hebian Village by the Team of Professor Li Xiaoyun at China Agricultural University China Institute for South-South Cooperation in Agriculture and College of Humanities and Development Studies, China Agricultural University

Revitalize Rural Areas through Professional Cooperatives - Take Tianyuan Muge (Pastoral) Breeding Cooperatives in Weiyuan County, Gansu Province as an Example Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Weiyuan County

Promoting Income Increase Among Impoverished People Through Medium-term Skills Training - A Case of Medium-term Skills Training Program in Baoji City, Shaanxi Province Baoji Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security

Project Reserves in Qianyang, Shaanxi Makes Poverty Reduction Resources Better Tailored to the Needs of the Poor Qianyang County People's Government in Shaanxi Province

Community Factories Push forward Anti-Poverty Relocation - A Case Analysis on Pingli County in Shaanxi Province CPC Pingli County Committee and Pingli County People's Government

Dingbian County Innovates Work Mechanisms to Drive Targeted Poverty Alleviation Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Dingbian County

E-Commerce Enterprise Promotes Development of the Whole Industrial Chain of Modern Agriculture - Poverty Reduction through In-Depth Integration of Agriculture and E-Commerce in Anhui's Guzhen County Anhui Provincial Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development; Guzhen County Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development

Insurance Improves Medical Care for the Poor - A Case Study of Beijing Life Insurance Beijing Life Insurance Co., Ltd

Conducting Targeted Poverty-Reduction Work through University Cooperation - A Case of Zhongxin Village Paired Up with SCAU in Poverty Alleviation Program South China Agricultural University

Motivating Impoverished People to Lift Themselves Out of Poverty - Cash Award Incentive Scheme Launched by the Survey and Research Center for China Household Finance at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics Anti-poverty Policy Team Under the Survey and Research Center for China Household Finance at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics

Improved Motivation of Students in Poverty-stricken Areas Helps Reducing Poverty - A Case Study of Youth Education Promotion Program Anti-poverty Policy Team Under the Survey and Research Center for China Household Finance at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics

Giving Play to Social Public Welfare Organizations and Increasing the Income of Impoverished Households - A Case Study of Meishan College Student Entrepreneurship Association Meishan University Students Entrepreneurship Foundation

Caring for Orphans to Ensure Their Healthy Growth - A Case Study of Hunan Construction Technician School 's Assistance to Poor Orphans Hunan Construction Technician School

Improving Black Fungi Cultivation in Tailai to Facilitate Poverty Alleviation Northeast Forestry University

Upgrading Medical Services in Poverty-Stricken Areas with Integrated Measures – A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation via Medical Security in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province Hanzhong Municipal Health Commission

Net-enabled Poverty Relief – Alibaba Poverty Relief Fund Explores China-appropriate "Internet + Poverty Relief" Models Alibaba Group

Sustainable Poverty Alleviation Through the Joint Development of Tea Industry and Tourism Industry - A New Way of Tea-Travel Integration in Aikou Village of Hunan Province Beijing Technology and Business University：Ge Hongling,Shen Zhimeng, Shi Linzhang

Airbnb Expands Influence of Traditional Tourism-based Poverty Alleviation through Distinctive Homestays in Guilin World Tourism Alliance

The Tourism Poverty Reduction Model Based on Scenic Areas to Develop the Village and Enables Capable Persons to Promote Impoverished Household Development - The Tourism Poverty Reduction Model in Yesanpo Scenic Area in Hebei China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation

Helping to Alleviate Poverty Through Innovations in the Management Patterns of Village-Level Organizations: Exploring Strategies to Improve Rural Governance in Liuba County The CPC Committee of Liuba County

Reducing Poverty in Gansu by Taking Integrated Measures to Control Soil Erosion and Creating Agricultural Jobs - A Case of Fuzhou-Dingxi Cooperation in Realizing Poverty Alleviation Through Ecological Conservation Fuzhou Water Resources Bureau, Fuzhou Agricultural Bureau, Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affaris of Fuzhou

Lifting Rural Women Out of Poverty - A Case Study of Zhongai Garment Company Zhong'ai Wanjia Garments Co., Ltd

Financing Moragahakanda Irrigation Project for Improving Agricultural Development in Sri Lanka China Development Bank, Guangxi Branch

Customized Talent Cultivation Supports Regional Poverty Reduction - A Case Study of Customized Cultivation of Hydraulic Professionals in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai Province Personnel Department of Ministry of Water Resources

Innovating "Internet + Diagnosis" to Reduce Poverty Through Healthcare - A Case Study of Pingyu County, Henan Province People's Government of Pingyu County

Big Data and the Fight to Reduce Poverty in Binzhou, Shandong Province Binzhou Municipal Leading Group Office for Poverty Alleviation and Development

Coordinating Biodiversity Protection and Poverty Reduction - A Case of Chinese Bee Farming in Wufeng County The Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation, Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China

Alleviate Poverty by Providing Poor Students with Free Vocational Education Guangdong Country Garden Polytechnic College

Creating Seasonal Jobs to Increase Income of Poverty-Stricken Workforce - A Case Study on Seasonal Jobs and Cooperation Between Fuzhou and Dingxi Cities Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Fuzhou City

Promoting the Development of Local Industries in Poverty-stricken Regions Through Financial Product Innovation - A Case Study of the "Potato Loan" of Zhongcheng Rural Bank Zhongcheng Bank Ltd. in Xundian County, Kunming City

Supporting Industry Development in Poverty-Stricken Regions Through Finance and Insurance - A Case Model of Direct Finance and Cooperative Insurance Established by PICC P&C Hebei The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited, Hebei Branch (PICC P&C Hebei)

Integrating Resources in Impoverished Mountainous Areas by Establishing a Shared Tourism Economic Community - A Case Study of Shared and Interdependent Poverty Reduction Model of Xuefengshan Tourism Company in Hunan Huaihua Poverty Alleviation and Development Office, Hunan Xuefeng Ecological and Cultural Tourism Co,.Ltd, School of Economics, Huaihua University

International Cooperation in Children's Feeding Program and Striving for the Realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals - A Case Study of the Feeding Project of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation in Ethiopian Schools China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation

Public-Private-Producer Partnership (4P Model) Brings Smallholder Farmers on Board to Sustainable Poverty Reduction –A Case Study of IFAD Project in Shiyan, Hubei Province. International Fund for Agricultural Development

Gender-Responsive Poverty Alleviation - A Case of Strengthening Yi Ethnic Minority Women's Mohong Embroidery Production Skills in Yunnan Province International Fund for Agricultural Development

Improvement in Infrastructure and Participatory Management Enhance Farmers' Capacity for Development

- A Case Study of Milagou Irrigated Area in Minhe County of Haidong City International Fund for Agricultural Development

Innovative Financial Model Provides Support for the Impoverished People - A Case Study of Microfinance Department of Development Guidance, State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development

Integrating E-commerce and Special Agricultural Products to Promote Sustainable Development in Poverty-stricken Areas - A Case Study of E-commerce Poverty Alleviation in Longnan City Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Longnan City

Developing Photovoltaic Industry Promotes Income Increase - A Case Study of Reducing Poverty Through Building Photovoltaic Power Generation System in Weiyuan County of Gansu Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Weiyuan County, Dingxi City

Poverty Alleviation by Setting up Workshops for Left-behind Labors in Poverty-Stricken Villages - A Case Study of Juancheng County in Heze City Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Heze City

Raising Layer Chickens as a Solution to Cast off Poverty in Weixian County of Hebei Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Weixian County

Planting Paper Mulberry to Promote Poverty Alleviation in Desertification Areas - The Successful Practice of Wuchuan County's Building Paper Mulberry for Poverty Alleviation in Guizhou Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Taikang County

Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development Through Relocation Projects - A Case Study of Sanyou Village in Tibet Autonomous Region Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Tibet Autonomous Region

Poverty Eradication Through Targeted Poverty Alleviation and Development of Local Industries - A Case Study of Shibadong Village in Hunan Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Huayuan County

People's Republic of China: Dryland Sustainable Agriculture Project Imelda Baleta,

Marga Domingo-Morales

People's Republic of China: Shanxi Integrated Agricultural Development Project Hsiao Chink Tang

People's Republic of China: Yunnan Integrated Road Network Development Project Hsiao Chink Tang

Promoting Ecological Restoration and Reducing Poverty for Farmers with Circular Economy - A Case Study of Mining Areas Restoration in Sishui County Ministry of Ecology and Environment

Increasing Income of Poor by Revitalizing Traditional Crafts and Protecting Intangible Cultural Heritage - A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation in Guizhou Province Protection Center of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Guizhou Province

Improving Farmers' Skills Through Trainings at Farmers' Field School - A Case Study of Rong'an County, Guangxi Province Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Plant Protection Station of Rong'an Bureau of Agriculture

Chinese Herbal Medicine Industry Promotes the Development of Poverty-stricken Areas--A Case Study of Rhodiola Cultivation by INOHERB for Poverty Alleviation INOHERB Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

Let the Community Play the Leading Role in Poverty Alleviation - Inspiration from Sustainable Development Projects in China's Poor Rural Areas World Bank

Developing Traditional Industries for Increasing Incomes of Impoverished Households - A Case of Poverty Alleviation by Developing White Lotus Planting in Guangchang County, Jiangxi Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Guangchang County

Promoting Sustainable Development Among the Impoverished Population and in Poverty-stricken Areas, by Developing Photovoltaic Power Stations and Other Industries - A Case Study of Photovoltaic Poverty Alleviation in Jinzhai County, Anhui Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jinzhai County

Reform and Innovative Measures Promote Poverty Alleviation - A Case Study of Jinggangshan in Ji'an City of Jiangxi Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jinggangshan City

Lifting Families with Disabled People out of Poverty Through Centralized Care - A Case Study of Care Center for the Severely-disabled in Shangcai County, Zhumadian City of Henan Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Shangcai County

TV Media Promotes Strategies, Technologies for Poverty Alleviation and Boosts Poor People's Aspiration for Well Being - A Case Study of a Local TV Program of Hainan Province Hainan Radio and TV University (Hainan Promotion Group Office of Night School TV Program on Poverty Alleviation)

Providing More Public-service Jobs to Increase Income of Impoverished People - A Case Study of "Road Maintenance + Poverty Reduction" in Yunnan Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Yunnan Province

Five Fund Management Measures Promote Poverty Reduction - A Case Study of Linyi City Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Linyi City

Improving Micro-credit Working Mechanism to Accelerate Poverty Alleviation Through Finance - A Case Study of Micro-credit in Anhui Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Anhui Province

Insurance Plays a Big Role in Curbing the Increase in Poverty - A Case of "Poverty Prevention Insurance" Launched by China Pacific Insurance China Pacific Insurance

Poverty Alleviation by Improving Local Financial System and Microcredit: Sanmenxia Case Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Sanmenxia City

Promoting Industrial Poverty Alleviation with the Stay-in Village Team Organization Department of the CPC Xinjiang Regional Committee

E-commerce Helps Poverty-Stricken Areas Shake off Poverty - A Case Study of Jiangxi Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jiangxi Province

Development of Enterprises Drives Poverty Reduction - A Case Study of Evergrande Real Estate Group in Bijie, Guizhou Province Evergrande Real Estate Group

Poverty Alleviation with International Experience - A Case Study of Beautiful Village Program of Samsung (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Samsung (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Poverty Alleviation Through E-commerce Drives Regional Development - A Case Study of "Grandma Liao's Salted Duck Eggs" in Ruijin City, Jiangxi Province Poverty Alleviation & Development Office of Jiangxi Province

Internet Plus Initiative Boosts Social Involvement in Poverty Reduction - A Case of Poverty Reduction Conducted by the Website "Social Participation in Poverty Alleviation and Development of China" Social Participation in Poverty Alleviation and Development of China Website

Enterprises Promote Poverty Alleviation - A Case Study of Poverty Alleviation Training Shop of Suning Holdings Group Suning Holdings Group



Searching for a Feasible Pathway for Sustainable Agricultural Development and Income Increases for Farmers - A Case Study of Integrated Agriculture Program by World Bank World Bank

Strengthen the Coverage of Agricultural Risks through Agricultural Insurance – A Case Study of Senegal Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Connect Smallholder Farmers to Markets - A Case Study of Purchase for Progress by the World Food Programme World Food Programme

Mongolia: Food and Nutrition Social Welfare Program and Project Imelda Baleta,

Marga Domingo-Morales

Nepal: Strengthening Public Management Program Çiğdem Akın,

Rachana Shrestha

Philippines: Social Protection Support Project Shamit Chakravarti

Sri Lanka: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Line of Credit Project Takuya Hoshino

Uzbekistan: Surkhandarya Water Supply and Sanitation Project Jung Ho Kim

Vietnam: Lower Secondary Education for the Most Disadvantaged Regions Project Eiko Izawa,

Mariangela Paz Medina

E-finance Vouchers Support Agribusiness - A Case Study of Kenya by the International Fund for Agricultural Development International Fund for Agricultural Development

Rural Development in the Arabian Peninsula - Technology Transfer to Enhance Rural Livelihoods and Natural Resource Management in the Arabian Peninsula International Fund for Agricultural Development

Agricultural Innovation Marketplace - Knowledge-sharing Initiative to Boost Agricultural Innovation in LAC and African Countries International Fund for Agricultural Development

Rural Entrepreneurship Resource Centers - Giving Entrepreneurs the Skills and Tools to Build Their Ideas into Businesses International Fund for Agricultural Development

Knowledge-sharing Radio Broadcasts Help Female Farmers Thrive - Adding Female Voices to Agricultural Radio Programmes Empowered Communities in Four African Countries International Fund for Agricultural Development

Tool Banks in Rural India - Empowering Women through Better Access to Agricultural Tools International Fund for Agricultural Development

Certificate Scheme Provides Access to Finance in Paraguay - A New Way to Access Collateral for Loans International Fund for Agricultural Development

South Korea: Promoting Poverty Reduction based on National Strategy International Poverty Reduction Center in China

Economic Development and Poverty Reduction - The Case of Malaysia's Exploration and Practice over Thirty Years International Poverty Reduction Center in China

Disaster Risk Management and Poverty Alleviation - A Case Study of Cuba's Practices International Poverty Reduction Center in China

Achieving Poverty Reduction by Promoting Women's Employment – A Case of Canadian Women's Employment Plan International Poverty Reduction Center in China