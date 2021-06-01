Launch Of The Cognac Connection Year Two Campaign

"We're thrilled to partner with Cognac Connection for its second year," shared Ivy Mix, Co-Founder of Speed Rack. "The organization does an incredible job of fostering creativity and innovation in the industry through its annual challenge, and Speed Rack is honored to support it once again," added Co-Founder Lynnette Marrero.

The pillar of the campaign, the "Cognac Connection Challenge", is a cocktail competition open to all professional bartenders/mixologists. Entrants are required to submit an original cognac-based cocktail, which will be judged both on creativity and deliciousness, along with other criteria. This year, the competition will run from June 25 through August 31, 2021. The judging panel includes Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix of Speed Rack, certified Cognac Educator Kellie Thorn and a VinePair representative. Ten winning bartenders will each receive an educational award of $1,000, and their cocktails will be showcased across social media channels as well compiled into a digital recipe book, -available for download this fall on CognacConnection.com.

Virtual events include an educational webinar for trade in July and weekly Instagram live chats with Speed Rack for the duration of the competition. This year, with the widespread distribution of COVID vaccines, events will also include a socially-responsible in-person media happy hour in New York City in June as well as an on-premise program launching on National Cognac Day (June 4th). The promotion will run until June 11th at a dozen bars across the country. The full list of participating bars can be found on CognacConnection.com.

Claire Caillaud, Director of Communications, BNIC, shared, "We're thrilled to continue supporting the passionate and dedicated bartending professionals in the US, our #1 market, with the second iteration of the Cognac Connection Challenge."

Visit CognacConnection.com for complete campaign details and competition rules.

ABOUT THE BNIC

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,260 winegrowers, 120 distillers and 280 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

